As the No. 4 seed in the AFC, the Cincinnati Bengals finished the regular reason with a 10-7 record. The Bengals clinched the AFC North title with a last second win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17. The Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2022 NFL Playoffs as the No. 5 seed in the AFC with a 10-7 record as well. The Raiders clinched their playoff spot with a dramatic victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the final game of the regular season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO