Environment

Tsunami waves wash over Tonga after undersea volcano erupts

By Associated Press
Kait 8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) - Large tsunami waves washed over Tong after an undersea volcano erupted, sending up a massive plume of smoke and ash. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no threat of large tsunami waves in Hawaii. The eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai...

www.kait8.com

Related
AFP

Images reveal devastation in tsunami-hit Tonga

A volcano that exploded in the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the country smothered in grey dust or damaged by a tsunami. Images released by the United Nations Satellite Centre showed the impact of the disaster on the island of Nomuka, one of the closest to the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano.
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Tsunami damage: ‘Devastating’ waves hit 3 of Tonga’s smaller islands

Three of Tonga’s smaller islands suffered serious damage from tsunami waves, officials and the Red Cross said Wednesday, as a wider picture begins to emerge of the destruction caused by the eruption of an undersea volcano near the Pacific archipelago nation. Communications have been down throughout Tonga since the eruption on Saturday, but a ship made […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Three of Tonga's smaller islands badly damaged by tsunami

Three of Tonga s smaller islands suffered serious damage from tsunami waves, officials and the Red Cross said Wednesday, as a wider picture begins to emerge of the destruction caused by the eruption of an undersea volcano near the Pacific archipelago nation.Communications have been down throughout Tonga since the eruption on Saturday, but a ship made it to the outlying islands of Nomuka, Mango and Fonoifua on Wednesday, and reported back that few homes remain standing after settlements were hit with 15-meter (49 feet) -high waves, said Katie Greenwood, the head of delegation in the Pacific for the International...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

What causes a tsunami? An ocean scientist explains the physics of these destructive waves

On Jan. 15, 2022, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in Tonga erupted, sending a tsunami racing across the Pacific Ocean in all directions. As word of the eruption spread, government agencies on surrounding islands and in places as far away as New Zealand, Japan and even the U.S. West Coast issued tsunami warnings. Only about 12 hours after the initial eruption, tsunami waves a few feet tall hit California shorelines – more than 5,000 miles away from the eruption. I’m a physical oceanographer who studies waves and turbulent mixing in the ocean. Tsunamis are one of my favorite topics to teach my...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Tonga runway cleared for volcano aid flights

Tonga finished removing a thick coat of ash from an international runway on Wednesday after days of painstaking effort, clearing the way for desperately needed emergency aid to arrive in the isolated and disaster-stricken nation. UN crisis coordinator Jonathan Veitch told AFP the runway on the Pacific kingdom's main island, once buried in five to 10 centimetres (two to four inches) of volcanic ash, was again operational. It is "cleared but not in use yet", he said, adding that Tonga could receive much-stalled flights from Australia and New Zealand from Thursday. Three people were killed when the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano exploded on Saturday, triggering tsunami waves that ripped down homes and caused widespread flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

Hunga Tonga Island Obliterated – NASA Satellites Capture Massive Blast

Several Earth-observing satellites collected data during and after the potent blast. One of the most potent volcanic eruptions in decades has obliterated a small, uninhabited South Pacific island known as Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha‘apai. Damage assessments are still ongoing, but preliminary reports indicate that communities in the island nation of Tonga have taken heavy damage from volcanic ash and a tsunami caused by the eruption.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

