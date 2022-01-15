Instant analysis after Bengals end 31-year playoff drought with win over Raiders

The Cincinnati Bengals carried a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter of Saturday’s wild card playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders, putting them in a position to end a 31-year drought.

They did just that, winning 26-19 in a nail-biter right down to the final moments. .

Cincinnati suffered a number of defensive injuries in the process while the offense, led by big games from Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, punted just once through three quarters.

Here’s a look at some brief thoughts, recaps and numbers to know.

Quick Hits

— Bengals forced two third-and-short looks on the game’s first drive, coughing up both before finally getting a stop. Raiders went up 3-0, but the big storyline was the defense letting up those third downs, as Las Vegas entered as a mediocre team in this area.

— Zac Taylor called the drive of his life to start the game. Burrow went 5-of-7 with 65 yards and a score. The only incompletions were drops. It was a statement drive that gave the team a chance to set the tone of the game early.

— Trey Hendrickson strip-sack on Raiders’ second drive. Offense oddly blocked him with only a tight end and one of the best free-agent signings in the NFL made them pay. Bengals went up 10-3.

— Bengals had two big chances to put touchdowns on the board early but got conservative with running calls, settled for field goals to make it 13-3.

— Some of the culprits to those issues, and really the only big mistakes offensively of the first half, were questionable running calls on second downs.

— Burrow hit on an epic play to Tyler Boyd to drum up a 20-6 lead. Only problem was the defense then collapsing and letting up a touchdown right before the half.

— Bengals exited halftime and immediately settled for another field goal, 23-13.

— Burrow’s offense didn’t punt until 7:35 left in the third quarter. They had a 10-point lead, but the offensive line was really starting to struggle and increasing penalties were putting them in bad spots.

— Injuries started to devastate the Bengals defense in the third quarter. Trey Hendrickson left to be evaluated for a concussion. Mike Daniels and Larry Ogunjobi were already out. Corner Mike Hilton then went down.

— Taylor got very conservative with about three minutes left, calling brutal running plays that went nowhere. That let the Raiders get the ball back and drive down into the redzone until the game’s final moments.

Key Stat

8-of-18: Las Vegas’ conversion rate on third downs. It was the only reason this one was close, as the Bengals just couldn’t get off the field when it mattered most. Burrow’s offense, though, went 5-of-12 in this area.

Game Balls

QB Joe Burrow: The sophomore looked like a veteran back there, not a guy making his playoff debut. After struggling against the Raiders in their meeting earlier this year, he threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

WR Ja’Marr Chase: The stellar rookie’s 116 yards broke a playoff game record previously held by Cris Collinsworth. Las Vegas just didn’t have anyone who could match him.

Top Takeaway

Expected: Three-decade-long drought or not, the Bengals entered this one as the better team. As we wrote all week, they are their own biggest enemy, with struggles on defensive third downs and odd second-down runs on offense really keeping this one close at all. They’re through, but their next opponent won’t be as beatable despite the same mistakes.