ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Instant analysis after Bengals end 31-year playoff drought with win over Raiders

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2exeEN_0dmxAaot00

The Cincinnati Bengals carried a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter of Saturday’s wild card playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders, putting them in a position to end a 31-year drought.

They did just that, winning 26-19 in a nail-biter right down to the final moments. .

Cincinnati suffered a number of defensive injuries in the process while the offense, led by big games from Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, punted just once through three quarters.

Here’s a look at some brief thoughts, recaps and numbers to know.

Quick Hits

— Bengals forced two third-and-short looks on the game’s first drive, coughing up both before finally getting a stop. Raiders went up 3-0, but the big storyline was the defense letting up those third downs, as Las Vegas entered as a mediocre team in this area.

— Zac Taylor called the drive of his life to start the game. Burrow went 5-of-7 with 65 yards and a score. The only incompletions were drops. It was a statement drive that gave the team a chance to set the tone of the game early.

— Trey Hendrickson strip-sack on Raiders’ second drive. Offense oddly blocked him with only a tight end and one of the best free-agent signings in the NFL made them pay. Bengals went up 10-3.

— Bengals had two big chances to put touchdowns on the board early but got conservative with running calls, settled for field goals to make it 13-3.

— Some of the culprits to those issues, and really the only big mistakes offensively of the first half, were questionable running calls on second downs.

Burrow hit on an epic play to Tyler Boyd to drum up a 20-6 lead. Only problem was the defense then collapsing and letting up a touchdown right before the half.

— Bengals exited halftime and immediately settled for another field goal, 23-13.

— Burrow’s offense didn’t punt until 7:35 left in the third quarter. They had a 10-point lead, but the offensive line was really starting to struggle and increasing penalties were putting them in bad spots.

— Injuries started to devastate the Bengals defense in the third quarter. Trey Hendrickson left to be evaluated for a concussion. Mike Daniels and Larry Ogunjobi were already out. Corner Mike Hilton then went down.

— Taylor got very conservative with about three minutes left, calling brutal running plays that went nowhere. That let the Raiders get the ball back and drive down into the redzone until the game’s final moments.

Key Stat

8-of-18: Las Vegas’ conversion rate on third downs. It was the only reason this one was close, as the Bengals just couldn’t get off the field when it mattered most. Burrow’s offense, though, went 5-of-12 in this area.

Game Balls

QB Joe Burrow: The sophomore looked like a veteran back there, not a guy making his playoff debut. After struggling against the Raiders in their meeting earlier this year, he threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

WR Ja’Marr Chase: The stellar rookie’s 116 yards broke a playoff game record previously held by Cris Collinsworth. Las Vegas just didn’t have anyone who could match him.

Top Takeaway

Expected: Three-decade-long drought or not, the Bengals entered this one as the better team. As we wrote all week, they are their own biggest enemy, with struggles on defensive third downs and odd second-down runs on offense really keeping this one close at all. They’re through, but their next opponent won’t be as beatable despite the same mistakes.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 Raiders players who won’t be back next season after Bengals loss

The Las Vegas Raiders were eliminated from the playoffs following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are three players who likely won’t return next season. The Las Vegas Raiders overcame a lot throughout the 2021 season, and they managed to catch fire at the end of the season to clinch their first playoff berth since 2016. Unfortunately for the Raiders, their campaign came to an early end, as they fell 26-19 to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

The NFL Is Lying to You about the Whistle in Bengals-Raiders

Second-year phenom quarterback Joe Burrow was rolling toward the sideline in Saturday’s AFC wildcard playoff game, delivering a strike in the endzone to Tyler Boyd for a touchdown. It was a marvelous, seismic play. There was one problem, though. While the ball was in the air, a referee blew...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cris Collinsworth
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Makes His Opinion On Derek Carr Very Clear

The Las Vegas Raiders’ 2021 season came to an end on Saturday afternoon, but Derek Carr and his teammates are still deserving of everyone’s respect. Las Vegas went through a number of difficult situations in 2021, including the firing of their head coach, Jon Gruden, and the release of wide receiver Henry Ruggs following his deadly car accident.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL refuses to hold officials accountable for erroneous whistle in Bengals-Raiders game

Whether you think the inadvertent whistle on Joe Burrow’s first-half touchdown pass to Tyler Boys affected the game or not in the Bengals’ 26-19 wild-card win over the Raiders on Saturday, there is absolutely no question that line judge Mark Steinkerchner, part of Jerome Boger’s “all-star” officiating crew, blew the play dead as the ball was in the air from Burrow to Boyd, because he thought Burrow stepped out of bounds before he threw the ball.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Las Vegas Raiders#Ja Marr Chase
FanSided

3 worst calls from Bengals-Raiders Wild Card game

The Cincinnati Bengals-Las Vegas Raiders Wild Card game on Saturday was marred with bad officiating. NFL fans could not wait for Saturday, as it was the start of Super Wild Card Weekend. The opening game of the playoffs was between the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders, in what was expected to be a close and competitive game.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Rex Ryan Names The NFL’s “Next Tom Brady”

ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan knows who the next Tom Brady will be in the NFL moving forward. He spoke about the Bengals win over the Raiders on Sunday Morning’s NFL Countdown and thinks that Joe Burrow is going to be a Brady clone. “To me, you wanna see...
NFL
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says he was 'kinda hoping' the Raiders scored on final drive of Bengals' wild card win

Moments after helping deliver the Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years, Joe Burrow accomplished another, albeit minor feat by making an entire press room erupt in laughter. Wearing sunglasses that complemented his "Joe Cool" nickname, Burrow was asked how hard it was to watch Derek Carr attempt to lead the Raiders on a game-tying drive in the final two minutes. Ahead 26-19, Burrow was forced to watch as Carr led a furious drive that included a 23-yard completion to tight end Darren Waller on third-and-17 with 1:16 left. Carr and the Raiders had three shots to score from the 9-yard-line in the game's last half-minute.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times, TV channel, scores for AFC, NFC Wild Card round games

The 2021 NFL regular season has come to an end and the 2022 postseason is underway. Twelve teams remain in the Wild Card round entering Sunday. Teams left in the NFL playoffs include: Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Raiders RB Kenyan Drake Sends Clear Message About Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves down 10 to the Bengals in the fourth quarter of their first round playoff matchup. But the team doesn’t get there without the leadership and play of Derek Carr. On Saturday, inactive Raiders running back Kenyan Drake had a message for those still...
NFL
FanSided

Did NFL just admit they screwed Raiders over in playoffs?

The officiating crew from the Raiders-Bengals game won’t work again this postseason. This is after several controversial calls went against Vegas. While the NFL didn’t publicly shame Jerome Boger and his crew for their performance in Saturday’s Wild Card playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders, privately is a different story.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

67K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy