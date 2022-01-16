ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals defeat Raiders for first playoff win in decades

By Taylor Weiter
WCPO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — They finally did it. The Bengals broke the longest drought in professional sports when they won a playoff game for the first time in more than 30 years Saturday night, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. The...

www.wcpo.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Look: Raiders RB Kenyan Drake Sends Clear Message About Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves down 10 to the Bengals in the fourth quarter of their first round playoff matchup. But the team doesn’t get there without the leadership and play of Derek Carr. On Saturday, inactive Raiders running back Kenyan Drake had a message for those still...
WKRC

Bengals place 5 on Reserve/COVID-19 list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday made a flurry of roster moves. The team placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (Reserve/Injured), defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Elliott Fry was signed to the practice squad. Fry, a first-year...
AFP

Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
WCPO

Fans find the only remaining internet post from the Bengals 1991 playoff win

Fans from the Reddit NFL online football discussion sub have found the only remaining live internet post from the Cincinnati Bengals 1991 playoff win. The post is from the Usenet newsgroup discussion archives, which were purchased by Google in 2002 and are still available online. Usenet existed as a pre-internet version of a message board and consisted of a system of constantly changing computer servers. Users would communicate through posts and threads in groups based on subjects - much like the Reddit NFL sub that discovered the 31-year-old post.
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
