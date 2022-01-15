ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reactions: Cincinnati Bengals beat Las Vegas Raiders for first NFL playoff win since 1991

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago

The Cincinnati Bengals held off the Las Vegas Raiders' fourth-quarter rally to earn their first playoff win since Jan. 6, 1991, advancing in the NFL postseason with a 26-19 victory at Paul Brown Stadium.

Third-quarter injuries to Bengals defensive linemen Larry Ogunjobi and Trey Hendrickson - who had starred on a strip-sack and fumble recovery during the first quarter - made some Bengals' fans nervous, but quarterback Joe Burrow's touchdown passes to C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Boyd ultimately lifted Cincinnati into the Divisional Round, where the Bengals will meet an opponent to be determined via reseeding.

"We expected this. ... We took care of business. Onto the next round," Burrow told NBC after the game.

"I'm just really, really happy for the city of Cincinnati - that they get a chance to enjoy this," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters.

Social media reactions:

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Reactions: Cincinnati Bengals beat Las Vegas Raiders for first NFL playoff win since 1991

