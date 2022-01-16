ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Oregon beats No. 7 Arizona with last-second jumper in OT

By STEVE MIMS
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 2 days ago

EUGENE, Ore. -- Endyia Rogers made a jump shot with 0.4 seconds left to lift Oregon to a 68-66 overtime win over No. 7 Arizona on Saturday. The Ducks (9-5, 2-1 Pac-12) rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit with help from Te-Hina Paopao, who scored 24, as well as Nyara Sabally's...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
State
Connecticut State
State
Utah State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adia Barnes
nbc16.com

Women's Basketball: Oregon knocks off No. 7 Arizona in OT

EUGENE, Ore. — Down by 17 late in the third quarter, the Oregon women's basketball team stormed back to force overtime and then beat No. 7 Arizona on a last-second shot by Endyia Rogers for a 68-66 victory Saturday before 7,944 fans in Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks (9-5,...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12#Ducks
Daily Herald

Oregon rallies from 17 down for OT win over No. 7 Arizona

EUGENE, Ore. -- Endyia Rogers made a jump shot with 0.4 seconds left to lift Oregon to a 68-66 overtime win over No. 7 Arizona on Saturday. The Ducks (9-5, 2-1 Pac-12) rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit with help from Te-Hina Paopao, who scored 24, as well as Nyara Sabally's 20 points and 13 rebounds and Sedona Prince's 16 points.
CHICAGO, IL
i70sports.com

Vandals fall in Double OT for second-straight game

For the second straight game, the Vandals went to double overtime on Saturday night. And, for the second straight game the Vandals came up on the short end. The Vandals fell to Flora at home on Saturday night, 54 to 53 in double overtime. The Vandals trailed most the first 3 quarters, trailing by 12 at halftime and did battle back to briefly tie in the 3rd quarter and then battled to get back there again and send the game to overtime. The Vandals had the ball with an opportunity to win it at both the end of regulation and the first OT but couldn’t get the shot to fall. In the second overtime, Chase Laack with a 3 pointer with 45 seconds left to give the Vandals a 53 to 52 lead. But, after an airball shot and rebound, Flora’s Jacob Stanford hit a 16 foot jumper with 2.4 seconds left to give Flora the victory. The Vandals fall to 6-11 on the season and they will next be in action on Monday at 5:30 pm when they will take on Mounds Meridian in their first game at the Benton Invitational Tournament.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Texas Transfer News

The 2021 college football season wasn’t exactly a memorable one for first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian. But 2022 might be a lot better on offense after the big transfer the Longhorns just got. On Sunday, Inside Texas reported that Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley is joining the Longhorns. The...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

Former UA commit Braxton Burmeister reportedly transferring to San Diego State - which opens '22 season vs. Arizona

Remember Braxton Burmeister? The prolific quarterback from San Diego was committed to Arizona – twice – before altering course and signing with Oregon. After transferring to and playing well for Virginia Tech, Burmeister reportedly is coming back to the West Coast – and could be the starter for the Wildcats’ first opponent next season. Burmeister...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
142K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy