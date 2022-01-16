Oregon beats No. 7 Arizona with last-second jumper in OT

For the second straight game, the Vandals went to double overtime on Saturday night. And, for the second straight game the Vandals came up on the short end. The Vandals fell to Flora at home on Saturday night, 54 to 53 in double overtime. The Vandals trailed most the first 3 quarters, trailing by 12 at halftime and did battle back to briefly tie in the 3rd quarter and then battled to get back there again and send the game to overtime. The Vandals had the ball with an opportunity to win it at both the end of regulation and the first OT but couldn’t get the shot to fall. In the second overtime, Chase Laack with a 3 pointer with 45 seconds left to give the Vandals a 53 to 52 lead. But, after an airball shot and rebound, Flora’s Jacob Stanford hit a 16 foot jumper with 2.4 seconds left to give Flora the victory. The Vandals fall to 6-11 on the season and they will next be in action on Monday at 5:30 pm when they will take on Mounds Meridian in their first game at the Benton Invitational Tournament.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO