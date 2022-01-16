ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

2021 was 6th hottest year ever recorded, NASA report says

By Alexandra Limon
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cE6fD_0dmx99GN00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — A new report from NASA and NOAA found that 2021 was the sixth hottest year on record, and the past 10 years were the hottest ever recorded.

The agencies say the country is dealing with the fallout of that, which includes extreme heatwaves, larger wildfires and more severe storms.

“That’s caused by increases in greenhouse gasses carbon dioxide,” said Dr. Steven Pawson, an Earth systems scientist with NASA.

Those greenhouse gasses come from the use of things like coal, gasoline and diesel. Pawson said hotter global temperatures have real and devastating impacts on people’s lives.

“If we look at the Pacific Northwest, for example, we saw extremely hot temperatures — temperatures that have never been recorded before,” he said.

Pawson said the heat also fueled devastating wildfires and droughts in the West and led to more severe storms, increasing coastal flooding.

“If not every day, then when there’s a high tide,” Pawson said. “Especially in those regions when there’s a major hurricane.”

President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan would invest more than $550 billion in transitioning the country to greener, cleaner energy — however, the plan is unlikely to pass.

Republicans, like Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise, say the price tag of Build Back Better would have negative impacts.

“Higher taxes, additional spending — things that by many accounts would increase inflation,” Scalise said.

Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md) said preventing global temperatures from rising even further is worth the investment so our children and grandchildren don’t have to deal with even worse natural disasters.

“You look at it as spending, we look at it as investment,” Hoyer said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

2021 6th hottest year globally, 4th hottest for Pa. — what this means

(WHTM) — The year 2021 is tied with 2018 as the sixth hottest year on record for the planet, according to findings from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) that were released last week. In Pennsylvania specifically, 2021 ranked even higher, ending up as the fourth hottest year on record.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
YubaNet

2021 Tied for 6th Warmest Year in Continued Trend, NASA Analysis Shows

Earth’s global average surface temperature in 2021 tied with 2018 as the sixth warmest on record, according to independent analyses done by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Continuing the planet’s long-term warming trend, global temperatures in 2021 were 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit (0.85 degrees Celsius) above...
ECONOMY
Axios

World ocean temperatures in 2021 were hottest ever recorded

World ocean temperatures in 2021 were the hottest ever recorded by humans, according to a new peer-reviewed study. Driving the news: The research ties the warming trend conclusively to human emissions of greenhouse gases from the burning of fossil fuels, such as coal and natural gas. Why it matters: The...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Steve Scalise
Cosmos

Melting Arctic ice and US wildfires are linked

Melting sea ice in the Arctic is helping to fuel western US wildfires, scientists say. The odd-seeming link was discovered by scientists at America’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), in Richland, Washington, poring over data regarding the effects of climate change in North America. Intriguingly, says Hailong Wang, a...
ENVIRONMENT
The Verge

Listen to these wild sounds NASA recorded from Jupiter’s moon

NASA unveiled a 50-second audio clip from Juno’s Ganymede flyby at the American Geophysical Union (AGU) fall meeting on Friday. Generated from data captured on June 7th during the spacecraft’s closest approach yet to Ganymede, the sound, similar to a robot or dial-up modem, is the latest fascinating return from the Juno mission’s years-long exploration of the Solar System’s largest gas giant and its moons.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Greenhouse Gasses#Noaa#Republicans#Nexstar Media Inc
deseret.com

An asteroid is flying by Earth today and you can watch it live

A massive asteroid will safely fly by Earth today, but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep an eye on it. The news: The asteroid — named asteroid 1994 PC1 — will make its closest approach toward Earth for the next 200 years as it soars about 1 million miles away from Earth, according to Space.com.
ASTRONOMY
AFP

Millions hunker down as storm hits eastern US

Millions of Americans hunkered down as a major winter storm hit the eastern United States with heavy snow and ice knocking power out for an estimated 130,000 customers as of early Monday. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the storm was bringing a miserable combination of heavy snow, freezing rain and high winds, impacting the southeast and coastal mid-Atlantic before moving up to New England and southern Canada. A swath from the upper Ohio Valley north to the lower Great Lakes region could expect more than a foot (30 centimeters) of snow Monday, it warned. In all, more than 80 million people fell under the winter weather alerts, US media reported.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
AFP

Travel woes as winter storm blankets eastern US and Canada

A major winter storm blanketed a swath of North America in snow stretching up the east coast from Georgia to Canada, disrupting travel and cutting power to thousands of homes. Transport was also seriously disrupted, with drivers warned of hazardous road conditions and major travel headaches from the southern US state of Arkansas to Quebec.
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

KFOR

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy