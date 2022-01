SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Charles Hudon scored the overtime game-winner to lift the Syracuse Crunch over the Utica Comets, 4-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch collected three of a possible four points in the weekend’s home-and-home series against the Comets. Syracuse now sits at 12-11-3-1 on the season and 1-3-1-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO