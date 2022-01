The Miami Heat (27-16) take on the Toronto Raptors (21-19) at the FTX Arena on Martin Luther King Jr. Day with tip-off scheduled for 7:30pm. Bam Adebayo (thumb) has been upgraded to questionable but is widely expected to make his return to the court tonight. Unfortunately there will be no reunion for Kyle Lowry and his former team, with the point guard out for personal reasons.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO