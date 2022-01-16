ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Will climate change lead to more people having kidney stones?

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

Past studies have shown that high room temperatures increase the risk of developing kidney stones and, particularly in the US, more people develop the condition after hot days.

Study Shows How Intense Heat May Lead to an Increase in Kidney Stone Cases

According to a recent study done by the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, when temperatures rise in the United Areas, some states may witness an increase in kidney stones. It's a pattern that scientists have seen in the past, but experts believe it will become more visible and expensive as time goes.
Seasonal Allergies Are Getting More Severe Due to Climate Change

According to experts, global warming contributes to the deteriorating symptoms of one of America's most frequent allergies, hay fever. If you suffer from seasonal allergies, you're probably familiar with the itching, sneezing, and watery eyes that goes along with them. Studies Involving Climate Change and Seasonal Allergies. Pollen and dust...
The impact of heat on kidney stone presentations in South Carolina under two climate change scenarios

The risk of kidney stone presentations increases after hot days, likely due to greater insensible water losses resulting in more concentrated urine and altered urinary flow. It is thus expected that higher temperatures from climate change will increase the global prevalence of kidney stones if no adaptation measures are put in place. This study aims to quantify the impact of heat on kidney stone presentations through 2089, using South Carolina as a model state. We used a time series analysis of historical kidney stone presentations (1997"“2014) and distributed lag non-linear models to estimate the temperature dependence of kidney stone presentations, and then quantified the projected impact of climate change on future heat-related kidney stone presentations using daily projections of wet-bulb temperatures to 2089, assuming no adaptation or demographic changes. Two climate change models were considered-one assuming aggressive reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (RCP 4.5) and one representing uninibited greenhouse gas emissions (RCP 8.5). The estimated total statewide kidney stone presentations attributable to heat are projected to increase by 2.2% in RCP 4.5 and 3.9% in RCP 8.5 by 2085"“89 (vs. 2010"“2014), with an associated total excess cost of"‰~"‰$57 million and"‰~"‰$99 million, respectively.
Coffee Drinkers May Have Lower Risk of Developing Diseases, Studies Suggest

People who drink black coffee might be at a lower risk of developing diseases, such as Parkinson’s, heart diseases, Type 2 diabetes and cancer, according to various studies, CNN reported. Research also suggests that if you like black coffee, then you’ll also probably like bitter dark chocolate, CNN reported....
The leading cause of lung cancer could be lurking in your home

(Mass Appeal) – Not to be confused with Carbon monoxide, Radon is also a tasteless and odorless gas yet it is the leading cause of lung cancer in the United States for non-smokers. Eric Lipkin, from Pillar to Post Home Inspection, joins us today to talk about radon and how to know if it’s in your home.
Antibody From Recovered COVID-19 Patients Found To Substantially Reduce Severity of Disease

Study found that an antibody, P36-5D2, demonstrated a substantial decrease in infectious virus load in the lungs and brain, and reduced lung disease in laboratory models. In a study jointly conducted by the Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) Core Facility at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) and Beijing Tsinghua University, an antibody was found to be capable of neutralizing major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
Former Reagor-Dykes legal compliance director sentenced to 6 months in federal prison

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A former Reagor-Dykes Auto Group employee was recently sentenced to time in federal prison for his role in the auto group’s scheme after pleading guilty to one count of “misprision of a felony” in early 2021. According to federal court documents, Steven Reinhart, the auto group’s former legal compliance director, was […]
NAACP Amarillo Branch President Miller reflects on the impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Honoring and remembering a life dedicated to acts of service, that’s what local leaders say that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day means to them. What does Amarillo Branch NAACP President Patrick Miller think of when he hears Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.? “I think of someone who was a true servant […]
