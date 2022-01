Fort Riley soldier injured in accidental shooting

CHAPMAN - Lending a hand in Chapman. From the Chapman Kansas Police Department Facebook page:. I want to take a minute out of your day to show you how our officers give back to the community. Officer Wilson took a call while on duty about an elderly woman having some issues. While at her residence, he observed some problems with her home. Officer Wilson and Reynolds went back to the residence later on their own time and fixed majority of problems with the home so the homeowner can feel safe again. They had some citizens of our community also donate lumber and door knobs to assist them with fixing the issues. We would also like to thank Officer Barton and Officer Reynolds daughter for their assistance as well.

CHAPMAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO