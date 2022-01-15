ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who will Buffalo Bills play in next round of the playoffs? It's the Chiefs.

By Ryan Miller, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 6 days ago

The No. 3 Buffalo Bills decimated the No. 6 New England Patriots 47-17 in a home AFC Wild-Card game Saturday.

They'll play the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last year.

No. 2 Kansas City doubled up No. 7 Pittsburgh 42-21 on Sunday and Buffalo will play Kansas City on the road in the Divisional Round.

The NFL playoff bracket gets re-seeded after each round, and home field is determined by seeding number rather than a fixed bracket.

That means the lowest remaining seed after the Wild-Card round travels to the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans. The second-lowest remaining seed travels to the second-highest remaining seed.

The No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals defeated the No. 5 Oakland Raiders, 26-19, in the early game Saturday. It was Cincinnati's first playoff win since 1990. Tennessee hosts Cincinnati at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

That pits No. 3 Buffalo against No. 2 Kansas City at 6:15 p.m. Sunday. T

The AFC and NFC will each have a divisional game on Saturday, Jan. 22, and Sunday, Jan. 23.

The AFC Championship Game is at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, on CBS. Home field goes to the highest-remaining seed in each conference. Buffalo could host the AFC Championship Game if it's against the Bengals.

