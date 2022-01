Attack on Titan fans now find themselves in quite the sticky situation as they have surprisingly overloaded many streaming services in order to try and catch the return of the series for its fourth and final season! Ever since the first half of Attack on Titan's fourth and final season wrapped last year, fans have been eagerly anticipating the new episodes. It's not only the biggest return of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, but one of the most anticipated releases of the 2022 anime year overall. So on heading to various streaming services, fans surprisingly ran into some trouble trying to catch the premiere.

COMICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO