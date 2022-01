Last week’s trip through Arizona pushed the Colorado men’s basketball team past the midway point of the season in terms of games played. At the outset of the season, the Buffaloes were a team in need of young players being ready to take over prominent roles. As the Buffs get ready to begin a critical homestand Thursday evening against No. 16 USC (5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network), those roles have largely been cemented.

