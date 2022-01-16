ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills

By Scott Jennings
Hogs Haven
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuper Wild Card Weekend is here! The last game on today’s two game lineup features a tie breaking rematch between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills. The team’s are 1-1 this year with the visiting team winning...

www.hogshaven.com

