Masked hypertension and neonatal outcome in high-risk pregnancies

By Martin R. Salazar
 2 days ago

We previously showed that masked hypertension is a frequent finding in high-risk pregnancies and a strong predictor of preeclampsia/eclampsia. However, neonatal consequences of masked hypertension have not been deeply analyzed. Consequently, the aim of this study was to determine if masked hypertension is a risk factor for poor neonatal outcome. We...

