Masked hypertension and neonatal outcome in high-risk pregnancies

Previous studies have reported that the number of pregnancies and childbirths affected the risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). However, the influence of reproductive history on hypertension and obesity, which are important risk factors for CVDs, is still unclear. Moreover, this association may vary depending on menopausal status. We evaluated the association of reproductive history with hypertension and obesity using a large cross-sectional dataset from the Japan Multi-Institutional Collaborative Cohort Study (J-MICC Study). At the baseline survey, physical data, blood samples, and self-reported health questionnaires were collected. Participants with insufficient data were excluded, and 24,558 women from eight study regions were included in this study. Logistic regression analysis was conducted to evaluate the association of reproductive history with hypertension and obesity using multivariable-adjusted odds ratios. In premenopausal women, childbirth showed a generally protective effect on hypertension but not on obesity. In postmenopausal women, childbirth was positively associated with obesity and hypertension but not with hypertension after adjusting for BMI. In conclusion, reproductive history was associated with hypertension and obesity in a large Japanese population, and this association differed between premenopausal and postmenopausal women.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO