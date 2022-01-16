To The Point: Gov. Whitmer, state Reps Sabo, Hall and Roger on 2022 goals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new legislative year has begun, and Governor Whitmer and lawmakers are looking at what they would like to accomplish in 2022.

“We want to support our schools so they can keep our kids safe and address the incredible disruption that our kids have all been through because of COVID,” the governor said among a long list of priorities.

Rep. Terry Sabo, D-Muskegon, says the focus should still be on COVID-19.

“We’ve got to make sure that we’re doing the things that we need to do as legislators and as a state government to help people get through this whole pandemic,” Sabo said.

Rep. Matt Hall, R-Marshall, is optimistic that some things may get done even in an election year.

“I think we’ve got a window here of a few months where that good will is still there, and that’s why I’m trying to capitalize on it to keep that going in terms of doing more to help our small businesses,” he said.

And Julie Rogers, D-Kalamazoo, continues to be focused on a major issue she has been pursing since before her election: making changes in auto no-fault reform to restore payments and reimbursements to people who need in home or other care that were cut with the 2019 reform.

“So, between the families not being able to stay home and take care of their loved one and small businesses going out of business, we are now experiencing patients being dropped off at the emergency room at a time when there are no extra beds to be had,” she said.

Plus, they talk about the impact that the upcoming election could have on getting things done in Lansing on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan. 15.

