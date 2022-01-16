ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Former Topeka High running back commits to KU

By Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mhido_0dmx4iPi00

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Ky Thomas announced his commitment to play football at KU on Saturday via social media.

Thomas, a Topeka High grad, recently announced his decision to transfer from the University of Minnesota. He then announced that he visited KU. Now he’s verbally committed to play football for the Jayhawks next season.

Thomas tallied 824 rushing yards and scored six touchdowns for the Gophers in 2021. He was also named the Guaranteed Rate Bowl MVP after rushing for 144 yards and one touchdown in Minnesota’s bowl game win.

Thomas has only used one year of eligibility.

