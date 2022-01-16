Peoria Notre Dame hands Winnebago first loss of season

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Winnebago Indians were a perfect 21-0 coming into their highly anticipated matchup with Peoria Notre Dame. The Lady Indians are the No. 1 ranked team in Class 2A, while the Lady Irish are the No. 6 ranked team in Class 3A.

This game was also special because Peoria Notre Dame’s head coach Layne Langholf was a standout basketball player at Winnebago in the 90’s.

Peoria Notre Dame showed out in their coaches honor and handed the Lady Indians their first loss of the season, 57-45.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.