Winnebago, IL

Peoria Notre Dame hands Winnebago first loss of season

By David Greenberg
 2 days ago

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Winnebago Indians were a perfect 21-0 coming into their highly anticipated matchup with Peoria Notre Dame. The Lady Indians are the No. 1 ranked team in Class 2A, while the Lady Irish are the No. 6 ranked team in Class 3A.

This game was also special because Peoria Notre Dame’s head coach Layne Langholf was a standout basketball player at Winnebago in the 90’s.

Peoria Notre Dame showed out in their coaches honor and handed the Lady Indians their first loss of the season, 57-45.

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

South Beloit SoBos win their own MLK Tournament

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–South Beloit got a battle from Stillman Valley for one half before taking control in the second half for a 52-37 win in the Championship game at the South Beloit MLK Tournament. Stillman Valley led at halftime 24-21. The SoBos improved to 17-2 with the win. Earlier in the day they defeated […]
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores for Monday, January 17

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams for Monday, January 17 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (Watchin “Overtime” Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sundays at 9 a.m. on Fox 39). JEFFERSON MLK (BOYS)Byron 50 Jefferson 43Normal 69 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

IceHogs drop MLK Day game to the Wolves

ROCKFORD, IL (WTVO/WQRF)– Forward Lukas Reichel netted a goal and an assist for the Rockford IceHogs (14-13-1-1) in his return from the Chicago Blackhawks and forward Michael Teply added two assists, but the Chicago Wolves (24-6-2-1) used a four-goal second period to propel them to a 5-3 win at BMO Harris Bank Center Monday afternoon.  […]
NHL
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Sports
Winnebago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Winnebago, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Chris Dixon discusses the most improved team in the NIC-10, his Guilford Vikings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Guilford Vikings haven’t won a NIC-10 championship in boys basketball since the 1999-2000 season which was Aaron Robinson’s sophomore season. Guilford hasn’t finished with a winning record in conference play since the 2006-07 season. That’s all changing this season. The Vikings are very much in the thick of the conference race, currently […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MLK boys and girls basketball scores from Saturday, January 15

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Saturday was probably the busiest high school basketball day of the season with all the MLK tournaments going on. Here are the scores of tournaments involving our local teams from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (Watch “Overtime” live at 11 p.m. on Friday nights on Fox 39/Rebroadcast Sunday mornings […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Cougars’ 4-sport star Kellen Henze carries on family legacy of hard work, leadership at Eastland

LANARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Kellen Henze is the starting quarterback for the Eastland-Pearl City Co-Op, a State finalist golfer, utility infielder, outfielder on the baseball diamond, but where he really shines is on the hardwood. “Whichever sport is in season I tend to like the best, but overall I would say basketball is my favorite,” […]
LANARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Late Surge Helps Huskies Hold Off Eastern Michigan

DEKALB, Ill. – The Northern Illinois University men’s basketball team used a 9-2 run over the final 2:11 to claim a 77-70 victory over Eastern Michigan on Saturday afternoon (Jan. 15) at the NIU Convocation Center. The Huskies led for over 30 minutes, but the Eagles drew even late until a strong close gave NIU […]
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

