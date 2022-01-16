ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Williams, Martz lead balanced Penn past Dartmouth 78-68

By AP Wire
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jelani Williams and Max Martz scored 13 points each to lead Penn to a 78-68 win over Dartmouth on Saturday.

George Smith added 12 points and five assists for the Quakers (6-11, 3-1 Ivy League). Jordan Dingle had 11 points. Clark Slajchert also had 11.

Brendan Barr scored 16 points for Dartmouth (4-10, 1-2). Aaryn Rai had 11. Dame Adelekun grabbed 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times Leader

South Carolina still No. 1 in women’s Top 25; Oklahoma jumps

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. South Carolina remained the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll released Monday. The Gamecocks received 28 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel after beating Texas A&M and Arkansas last week. South...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Times Leader

Men’s Roundup: No. 16 Ohio State tops Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell scored 19 points and No. 16 Ohio State defeated Penn State 61-56 Sunday. Ohio State (11-4, 5-2 Big Ten) won despite shooting just 38.6% overall and going the final 5:07 without a basket. “I didn’t think that Penn State would go away,” Ohio State...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Times Leader

NHL pioneer O’Ree says having Bruins retire jersey an honor

BOSTON (AP) — Willie O’Ree has experienced many honors during his lifetime, from becoming the NHL’s first Black player in 1958 with the Boston Bruins to being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018. But the 86-year-old says having his No. 22 jersey retired in...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
College Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Penn, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
Times Leader

Nets’ star Irving steadfast on vaccine despite Durant injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving insists an injury to teammate Kevin Durant won’t change his stance on not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Irving, who only recently returned to action after a drawn-out stalemate over getting vaccinated, said Monday following a loss to the Cavaliers that he has no intention of getting the shot — and nothing will sway him.
NBA
Times Leader

Hawks rally to beat Bucks 121-114, snap 10-game home skid

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 30 points for the struggling Atlanta Hawks, who trailed for much of the game before rallying for a 121-114 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, snapping a 10-game home losing streak. Winning at State Farm Arena for the first time since...
NBA
Times Leader

Women’s hockey league to increase salary cap, add 2 teams

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Premier Hockey Federation is more than doubling each teams’ salary cap to $750,000 and adding two expansion franchises next season in a bid to capitalize on the wave of attention women’s hockey traditionally enjoys following the Winter Olympics.
HOCKEY
Times Leader

As NBA prepares to celebrate King, Robertson also remembers

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Officially, NBA players began participating in games that were scheduled to celebrate and honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1986 when the federal holiday commemorating the civil-rights leader was observed for the first time. Oscar Robertson knows...
NBA
Times Leader

Times Leader

7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy