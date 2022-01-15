ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

UK says Russia trying to justify an invasion of Ukraine

Life Style Extra
 3 days ago

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Liz. Truss...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

WW3 fears over ‘Russia’s plot to justify Ukraine invasion’ as expert warns escalating tensions may spark major conflict

RUSSIA'S reported plot to justify a Ukraine invasion has sparked World War 3 fears as an expert warns escalating tensions may trigger a major conflict. Concerns are mounting after a US official reportedly revealed how intelligence suggests Russia has prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine in an attempt to create a reason to invade.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Even if Putin doesn’t seize all of Ukraine, he has a larger strategy. The U.S. needs one, too.

John R. Bolton served as national security adviser under President Donald Trump and is the author of “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.”. Russia’s focus on Ukraine is certainly intense. The Kremlin has massed troops and equipment along their common border; launched major cyberattacks against Kyiv’s government computer systems; planted operatives in the eastern Donbas region who could stage false-flag operations as pretexts for Russian invasion; and escalated a long-standing insistence that Ukraine is not a legitimate sovereign state.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Reuters#British
Daily Mail

War in Ukraine is 'just days away': Fears grow that Vladimir Putin may stage fake attacks on his own troops to justify Russian invasion as UK defence sources warn conflict is 'imminent'

War in Ukraine is 'inevitable' with a Russian invasion just days away, it was claimed last night. It came after President Vladimir Putin amassed tens of thousands of troops on the border, with intelligence sources suggesting he may launch a disguised attack on his own forces to justify going into Ukraine.
POLITICS
AFP

A year after arrest, Navalny says no 'regret' about return to Russia

The Kremlin's most prominent critic Alexei Navalny said Monday he did not regret returning to Russia a year ago, despite his jailing and a historic crackdown on the opposition. On his return to Russia, Navalny was jailed for more than two years on old fraud charges he says are politically motivated.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
AFP

Ukraine prosecutors seek $35 million bail for returned ex-leader

Ukrainian prosecutors on Monday requested $35 million in bail for former leader Petro Poroshenko after his return to the ex-Soviet country earlier in the day despite facing arrest on treason charges. Prosecutors have accused Poroshenko of working on the scheme with pro-Kremlin lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk, a friend of Putin's who is also facing treason and terrorism charges. 
POLITICS
The Independent

Germany could halt Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine

Germany may consider halting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz signalled on Tuesday, as pressure grew on his government to take a more hawkish stance on the Kremlin.Mr Scholz met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin to discuss the next steps after talks between Russia and Western states on the Kremlin’s deployment of troops along Ukraine’s border ended without a breakthrough last week.Mr Scholz has previously said Germany is open to sanctions in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine, with everything on the table - which would include the Nord Stream 2...
ECONOMY
AFP

Ukraine says has 'evidence' Russia behind cyberattack

Ukraine said Sunday it had evidence that Russia was behind a massive cyberattack that knocked out key government websites this past week, as Microsoft warned the hack could be far worse than first thought. Tensions are at an all-time high between Ukraine and Russia, which Kyiv accuses of having massed troops on its border ahead of a possible invasion. On Friday, Washington also accused Russia of sending saboteurs trained in explosives to stage an incident that could be the pretext to invade its pro-Western neighbour. "All the evidence points to Russia being behind the cyberattack," the Ukrainian digital transformation ministry said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s plan for military to tackle Channel crossings will aid people smugglers, says ex-navy chief

Boris Johnson’s plan to put the military in charge of tackling migrant boat crossings will help people smugglers, the former head of the royal navy has warned.Lord West of Spithead said giving the navy command over the operation in the English Channel would backfire by providing a more “efficient conduit” for the work of traffickers.Labour also accused Mr Johnson of trying to “distract” from Partygate after home secretary Priti Patel confirmed on Monday that she had asked the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to put the royal navy in charge of the operation to police migrant boats.Sources told The Independent that initial talks...
POLITICS
The Independent

Leaders of Germany, Spain meet to align progressive agendas

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez met Monday in the Spanish capital to align their left-wing governments' agendas and plan how to boost progressive policies in the 27-nation European Union After taking over last month from Angela Merkel as leader of the EU’s most populous nation and its largest economy, Scholz joined Sánchez in the selected group of progressive EU politicians holding office. Both leaders also head unprecedented coalition governments in their respective countries.Sánchez greeted Scholz at the stairs of the Moncloa Palace in the outskirts of Madrid which hosts the Spanish prime minister’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

Maltese legislator elected European Parliament president

Roberta Metsola, a Christian Democratic politician from Malta was elected president of the European Union’s parliament Tuesday, taking over for a 2½-year term following the death of Socialist David Sassoli last week.Metsola is only the third woman elected to the post. Her birthday was Tuesday, and at age 43, she is the European Parliament s youngest president. Sassoli, 65, had been sick for several months, and before his death the Italian politician declined to seek another term. Metsola was the candidate of the parliament’s biggest group, and she received 458 of the 616 votes cast Tuesday. She had...
POLITICS
Life Style Extra

PM Johnson's staff held 'wine-time' gatherings in lockdown -UK's Mirror

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Staff at Boris Johnson's. residence held gatherings dubbed "wine-time Fridays" during. pandemic lockdowns, with the British prime minister regularly. witnessing gatherings and encouraging staff to "let off steam",. the Mirror newspaper reported on Friday. The newspaper said staff had bought a large drinks fridge. for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Life Style Extra

UK's Johnson to scrap Plan B COVID restrictions - The Telegraph

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to. lift Plan B COVID restrictions in England, the Telegraph. reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2022/01/14/plan-b-restrictions-scrapped-boris-johnson-plots-fightback. on Friday, as government scientists warn on dropping of Plan B. prematurely. COVID passports and work from home guidance are widely. expected inside Whitehall to be lifted from...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy