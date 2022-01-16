Coastal Flood Watch issued for Eastern Monmouth, Middlesex, Western Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 12:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 13:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth; Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Ocean; Somerset; Warren; Western Monmouth SNOW SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT NORTHERN OCEAN HUNTERDON...SOUTHERN WARREN...MERCER...SOMERSET MONMOUTH...MIDDLESEX...NORTHERN BUCKS AND SOUTHERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 1210 PM EST, a line of snow showers extended from the Lehigh Valley across central New Jersey to the northern part of the New Jersey shore. They were moving southeast at 25 mph. Locations impacted include Toms River, New Brunswick, Long Branch, Easton, Asbury Park, Somerville, Somerset, Edison, Lakewood, Bethlehem, Middletown, Old Bridge, Jackson, Howell, East Brunswick, Bridgewater, South Brunswick, Sayreville, North Brunswick and Marlboro. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 8A and 11. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 68 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 23. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 6 and 34. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 65 and 72. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3, and between mile markers 6 and 18. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 84 and 128. The visibility may drop quickly to less than a half mile. Also, a light accumulation of snow is possible. Use extra caution if you are traveling.
