Middlesex County, NJ

Coastal Flood Watch issued for Eastern Monmouth, Middlesex, Western Monmouth by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-17 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Be prepared to begin taking appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Be sure...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Ocean, Eastern Monmouth, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 09:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 11:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth; Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Northwestern Burlington; Ocean; Somerset; Warren; Western Monmouth A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT NORTHERN OCEAN...HUNTERDON...MERCER SOUTHWESTERN WARREN...NORTHERN BURLINGTON...SOUTHERN SOMERSET MONMOUTH...MIDDLESEX...NORTHEASTERN LEHIGH...NORTHEASTERN BUCKS SOUTH CENTRAL MONROE AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 953 AM EST, a snow band capable of producing a quick half inch to an inch of snow will impact portions of eastern PA and central NJ. Temperatures are cold enough that snow is quickly accumulating on roads under the band of snow. Locations impacted include Toms River, Trenton, New Brunswick, Long Branch, Easton, Asbury Park, Somerville, Somerset, Lakewood, Bethlehem, Old Bridge, Jackson, Howell, East Brunswick, South Brunswick, North Brunswick, Marlboro, Manalapan, Ewing and Tinton Falls. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 18:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TO CAUSE TREACHEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS THIS MORNING Abundant sunshine in most areas allowed roads to warm and driving conditions to improve for a time Monday afternoon. However, in most areas where snow is on the ground, roads remained wet from snowmelt. With temperatures ranging from the teens to mid 20s across the area this morning, black ice and frozen slush have likely formed on many roads. Slick and hazardous roads can be expected through at least the morning hours, when sunshine and temperatures warming above freezing should again allow the ice to thaw. Transportation agencies have advised the public to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. Any motorists that do venture out are urged to use extreme caution. If a road looks wet, it likely is covered in a thin sheet of ice.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Delta, Menominee, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Delta; Menominee; Southern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Periods of snow...perhaps tapering to a period of freezing drizzle. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Delta, Menominee and Southern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
DELTA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Eastern Mackinac, Southeast Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-19 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Eastern Mackinac; Southeast Chippewa; Western Chippewa; Western Mackinac WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow developing this afternoon. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Western Chippewa, Central Chippewa, Southeast Chippewa, Western Mackinac and Eastern Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibilities. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 01:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-18 09:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County Patchy Freezing Fog Expected Early This Morning Latest observations along and near I-80 show patchy areas of freezing fog just east of Wendover. Visibilities have been observed in this band as low as 0.25 miles. Patchy freezing fog could spread westward early this morning. Use caution when driving. Any fog is expected to dissipate later this morning. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 14:24:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan Winter Weather Outlook Light freezing rain or drizzle possible early Thursday morning A strong cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. Behind the front, lingering rain will likely change to freezing rain or drizzle briefly before ending Thursday morning. This transition is most likely to take place in southern middle Tennessee and northwest Alabama, or generally northwest of a Scottsboro to Guntersville to Cullman Line. Southeast of this line, temperatures may remain just above freezing into early Thursday morning keeping precipitation all liquid. A light glaze of ice is possible as a result of the freezing rain or drizzle, and may impact travel conditions Thursday morning. Temperatures may recover just above freezing for a few hours during the midday to early afternoon hours. However, the highest elevations of the Cumberland Plateau in northern Jackson County Alabama and Franklin County Tennessee may remain at or below freezing, so any ice accumulation may be slow to melt off roadways. A developing winter storm may affect much of the southeastern United States on Friday into Saturday. At this time, only a slight chance of snow is expected for far northeast Alabama with this system, with any accumulations remaining less than a half inch. Being a few days away, please keep checking for later updates in case this forecast changes and weather and impacts change for our area. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 03:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Patchy black ice is likely on untreated roadways early this morning. Motorists should slow down and exercise caution if traveling early this morning.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alamance, Chatham, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 04:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Davidson; Forsyth; Guilford; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Orange; Person; Randolph; Stanly Black ice expected through mid to late morning Below freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s lead to re- freezing of any slush or moisture this morning, especially on bridges, overpasses, and secondary roads. Temperatures are expected to warm above freezing by mid to late morning. Black ice is difficult to see. Use caution while walking and traveling.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Itasca, South Itasca by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 10:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-18 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota. Target Area: North Itasca; South Itasca WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph causing blowing and drifting snow with reduced visibilities. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...North Itasca and South Itasca Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Deer Creek area. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Clinton, Northumberland, Snyder, Southern Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 09:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 10:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Clinton; Northumberland; Snyder; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Union A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SOUTHERN LYCOMING...SOUTHERN CLINTON...UNION...NORTHERN CLINTON...NORTHUMBERLAND...AND SNYDER COUNTIES HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 945 AM EST, a snow squall was along a line extending from Renovo to near Jersey Shore to Lewisburg to Sunbury and moving east at 10 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR Sunbury, Mifflinburg and Vicksburg around 950 AM EST. Linntown around 1000 AM EST. Lewisburg and Kratzerville around 1005 AM EST. Montandon and Winfield around 1010 AM EST. Milton and Sand Bridge State Park around 1015 AM EST. Spruce Run Reservoir and Northumberland around 1035 AM EST. * For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Loganton and Lewisburg-Williamsport exits, specifically from mile markers 187 to 201. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Ocean, Eastern Monmouth, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex by NWS

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Ocean, Eastern Monmouth, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 12:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 13:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth; Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Ocean; Somerset; Warren; Western Monmouth SNOW SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT NORTHERN OCEAN HUNTERDON...SOUTHERN WARREN...MERCER...SOMERSET MONMOUTH...MIDDLESEX...NORTHERN BUCKS AND SOUTHERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 1210 PM EST, a line of snow showers extended from the Lehigh Valley across central New Jersey to the northern part of the New Jersey shore. They were moving southeast at 25 mph. Locations impacted include Toms River, New Brunswick, Long Branch, Easton, Asbury Park, Somerville, Somerset, Edison, Lakewood, Bethlehem, Middletown, Old Bridge, Jackson, Howell, East Brunswick, Bridgewater, South Brunswick, Sayreville, North Brunswick and Marlboro. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 8A and 11. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 68 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 23. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 6 and 34. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 65 and 72. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3, and between mile markers 6 and 18. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 84 and 128. The visibility may drop quickly to less than a half mile. Also, a light accumulation of snow is possible. Use extra caution if you are traveling.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Ocean, Eastern Monmouth, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 09:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 11:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth; Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Ocean; Somerset; Western Monmouth SNOW SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT NORTHERN OCEAN HUNTERDON...MERCER... SOMERSET...MONMOUTH...MIDDLESEX AND NORTHEASTERN BUCKS COUNTIES At 1050 AM EST, a line of snow showers extended from Bucks County and Hunterdon County southeastward to the northern part of the New Jersey coast. They were moving southeast at 40 mph. Locations impacted include Toms River, Trenton, New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Long Branch, Asbury Park, Somerville, Somerset, Edison, Lakewood, Middletown, Old Bridge, Jackson, Howell, East Brunswick, Bridgewater, South Brunswick, Sayreville, North Brunswick and Marlboro. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 8 and 11. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 8 and 31. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 34. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 61 and 76. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 21. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 77 and 129. Visibilities may drop quickly to less than a half mile. Also, a light accumulation of snow is possible. Use extra caution if you are traveling.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Dubois, Orange, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 05:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 08:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Dubois; Orange; Perry Patchy Freezing Fog Possible In Sheltered Valleys This Morning Very patchy fog and mist has developed in sheltered valleys where skies have cleared out this morning and temperatures have fallen into the upper teens and lower 20s. A few, isolated slick spots may develop in areas where fog is thick and persistent. Use caution if traveling in these sheltered valleys and you encounter fog.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carbon, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Upper Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 08:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carbon; Lehigh; Lower Bucks; Monroe; Northampton; Upper Bucks A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT NORTHERN OCEAN...MERCER...SOUTHWESTERN WARREN...SOUTHERN SOMERSET...HUNTERDON...NORTHERN BURLINGTON MONMOUTH...MIDDLESEX...CARBON...SOUTHWESTERN MONROE...NORTHEASTERN LEHIGH...NORTHEASTERN BUCKS AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 916 AM EST, a snow band capable of producing a quick half inch to an inch of snow will impact portions of eastern PA and central NJ. Temperatures are cold enough that snow is quickly accumulating on roads under the band of snow. Locations impacted include Toms River, Trenton, New Brunswick, Long Branch, Easton, Asbury Park, Somerville, Lehighton, Somerset, Lakewood, Bethlehem, Old Bridge, Jackson, Howell, East Brunswick, South Brunswick, North Brunswick, Marlboro, Manalapan and Ewing. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Allen, Barren, Clinton, Cumberland, Logan, Metcalfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 05:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Allen; Barren; Clinton; Cumberland; Logan; Metcalfe; Monroe; Russell; Simpson Patchy Freezing Fog Possible Early This Morning Very patchy fog has developed in areas where skies have cleared out this morning and temperatures have fallen into the upper teens and lower 20s. A few slick spots may develop in areas where fog is thick and persistent. Use caution if traveling if you encounter fog.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Upper Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 09:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 11:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lehigh; Lower Bucks; Monroe; Northampton; Upper Bucks A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT NORTHERN OCEAN...HUNTERDON...MERCER SOUTHWESTERN WARREN...NORTHERN BURLINGTON...SOUTHERN SOMERSET MONMOUTH...MIDDLESEX...NORTHEASTERN LEHIGH...NORTHEASTERN BUCKS SOUTH CENTRAL MONROE AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 953 AM EST, a snow band capable of producing a quick half inch to an inch of snow will impact portions of eastern PA and central NJ. Temperatures are cold enough that snow is quickly accumulating on roads under the band of snow. Locations impacted include Toms River, Trenton, New Brunswick, Long Branch, Easton, Asbury Park, Somerville, Somerset, Lakewood, Bethlehem, Old Bridge, Jackson, Howell, East Brunswick, South Brunswick, North Brunswick, Marlboro, Manalapan, Ewing and Tinton Falls. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington, Wise by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 03:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Washington; Wise PATCHY BLACK ICE EXPECTED THIS MORNING Sub-freezing temperatures will allow for the potential of any wet spots on roadways to turn into patches of ice. This will create slippery conditions in some spots, especially on bridges and untreated secondary roads. Use caution if traveling. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination, and do not assume that a well traveled roadway will be free of black ice.
LEE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 16:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-19 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TO CAUSE TREACHEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS AGAIN TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING Plentiful sunshine has caused snowmelt across the area this afternoon. In locations that still have snow on the ground and wet roadways by this evening will refreeze overnight. Temperatures are forecasted to dip into the 20s across the area tonight. Black ice and frozen slush will likely form on the roadways. Slick and hazardous roads should be expected through Wednesday morning when sunshine should again allow the ice to thaw.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 04:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay PATCHY BLACK ICE EXPECTED THIS MORNING Sub-freezing temperatures will allow for the potential of any wet spots on roadways to turn into patches of ice. This will create slippery conditions in some spots, especially on bridges and untreated secondary roads. Use caution if traveling. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination, and do not assume that a well traveled roadway will be free of black ice.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC

