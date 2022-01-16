Horseheads boys basketball tops Elmira Notre Dame

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads boys basketball team bounced back from a loss with a win at home on Saturday.

The Blue Raiders bounced back from a loss to Ithaca on Wednesday with a 67-57 win against Elmira Notre Dame. Horseheads took a 25-22 lead into halftime. Amauri Truax scored a game-high 23 points for the Blue Raiders and Alex Daugherty added 19 points for Horseheads. Steven Gough led the Crusaders in scoring with 19 points and Malakai Owens added 17 points for Elmira Notre Dame.

Horseheads is on the road against Elmira on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. Elmira Notre Dame hosts Thomas A. Edison on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

