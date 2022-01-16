ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals win first playoff game since 1991, eliminate Raiders

By Ryan Gaydos
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Bengals picked up their first playoff win since 1991 after beating the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night, 26-19. The last time the...

AFP

Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
NFL
