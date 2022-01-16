Bengals win first playoff game since 1991, eliminate Raiders
The Cincinnati Bengals picked up their first playoff win since 1991 after beating the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night, 26-19. The last time the...www.foxnews.com
