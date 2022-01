BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland will provide $50 million in grants to child care providers to cover costs associated with the pandemic, Gov. Larry Hogan said on Monday. “Child care is one of our most essential services, and keeping facilities open and available to parents with minimal disruption is a top priority,” said Hogan. “We want to thank our providers for all of their efforts, and we look forward to working closely with them to allocate this critical relief.” The Maryland State Department of Education has already used $285 million in federal funding to offer two rounds of grants to providers. With those...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO