Tory peer 'Baroness Bra' faces a Lords probe over links to a firm that landed £200m of PPE contracts in unlawful 'VIP' procurement process

By Harriet Dennys, Sarah Oliver
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Tory peer Michelle Mone is to be investigated over links to a company that landed more than £200 million of Government PPE contracts in an unlawful 'VIP' procurement process, The Mail on Sunday understands.

The lingerie tycoon – nicknamed 'Baroness Bra' – has faced increasing scrutiny for her ties to PPE Medpro, which last year won two contracts worth a combined £203 million to supply the NHS with face masks and surgical gowns.

Lady Mone has repeatedly denied any association with the company, which she recommended to the Cabinet Office as a potential supplier in May 2020.

Although she has no actual formal connections with the company, her denials have come under scrutiny thanks to publicly documented connections between Anthony Page, PPE Medpro's owner, and businesses run by Lady Mone and her husband, Isle of Man-based billionaire Doug Barrowman.

Now senior sources have confirmed the House of Lords commissioners for standards will announce an inquiry into Lady Mone's interest in PPE Medpro as early as tomorrow, after Labour peer George Foulkes called for a probe.

Lord Foulkes said Lady Mone had failed to fully disclose her business interests in PPE Medpro and asked the commissioners to investigate whether she had breached the rules against lobbying when she referred the firm to the Government.

A Lords spokesman said: 'A complaint has been received and the Commissioner is currently undertaking an initial assessment of that complaint.'

Mr Page, the sole owner of PPE Medpro, is a wealth management expert who works for Barrowman's Knox House Trust, part of the Knox Group of companies based on the Isle of Man, where Lady Mone and her husband live on a £25 million estate.

Last month, The Mail on Sunday revealed Mr Page is the director of a firm that owns a luxury yacht, called Lady M, on which Lady Mone sailed around the Adriatic last summer. Mr Page is also the majority shareholder of Lady Mone's new business venture Neo Space, which operates spaces for rent in Aberdeen.

We can also reveal Mr Page is a director of an offshore company that registered a £3.4 million private jet called M-KNOX last January. The name appears to be a reference to Barrowman's Knox group.

Documents filed with the Isle of Man Aircraft Registry show that the Cessna plane is registered by a company called Cabbane Limited.

Mr Page is a director of Cabbane, according to public documents, and the company is based in Knox House in Douglas on the Isle of Man – the same address as the Knox Group's Isle of Man office.

Company PPE Medpro last year won two contracts worth a combined £203 million to supply the NHS with face masks and surgical gowns following a recommendation from Baroness Mone

The Mail on Sunday contacted Lady Mone and Anthony Page for comment on the apparent business links but they did not respond.

Last night Labour's deputy leader, Angela Rayner, said: 'This is the latest in a drip, drip of concerning revelations about this contract and each new fact begs more questions.

'It's high time that everyone involved came clean, and the Government should tell us just what diligence they did on this company before handing over hundreds of millions of pounds of taxpayers' cash.'

Lady Mone founded lingerie brand Ultimo through parent company MJM International in 1996. She was made a life peer by David Cameron in 2015.

Lady Mone faces a separate fight to clear her name of libel, after Richard Lynton-Jones, who is of Indian heritage, filed a writ in the High Court alleging that Lady Mone had called him a 'waste of a white man's skin' in a WhatsApp group.

Lawyers for Lady Mone say the claim 'lacks merit' and she will 'defend it vigorously'.

