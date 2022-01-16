ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots end their season after losing 47-17 against Bills in first round of playoffs

By Boston25News.com Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ONDG_0dmx185y00
Patriots Bills Football New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) runs the ball under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) (Joshua Bessex)

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills erased any doubt of who now rules the AFC East.

Allen set a team playoff record with five touchdown passes, including two to Dawson Knox, and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in the first half of a 47-17 throttling of the division rival New England Patriots in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night.

Allen finished 21 of 25 for 308 yards in a game Buffalo scored on each of its seven possessions that didn’t end with a kneel down.

The Bills beat New England for the second time in three weeks and rebounded from an embarrassing 14-10 loss at home on Dec. 6 in which the Patriots attempted just three passes while finishing with 222 yards rushing to counter the blustery conditions.

The margin of defeat was the largest for New England in coach Bill Belichick’s tenure, which began in 2000.

Though the winds were relatively calm Saturday, the Bills were hot in frigid conditions, with a game-time temperature of 7 degrees.

The Bills led 27-3 against the Patriots heading into halftime.

The third-seeded Bills advanced to the divisional round to host either the Cincinnati Bengals, who beat the Raiders earlier in the day, or travel to Kansas City, depending on the outcome of the Chiefs game against Pittsburgh on Sunday. A trip to Kansas City would feature a rematch of last year’s AFC championship game, which the Chiefs won 38-24.

Buffalo gained 300 yards of total offense, had 19 first downs, and built a 27-3 lead at halftime. The 30-point margin of victory and 47 points scored were the second-most by the Bills in a playoff game behind a 51-3 win over the Los Angeles Raiders in the AFC championship game on Jan. 20, 1991.

The Bills rolled into the postseason by winning their final four games to clinch their second consecutive division title. After losing 35 of 40 meetings to New England from 2000 to 2019, Buffalo has now defeated the Patriots in four of the past five meetings, coinciding with Tom Brady’s departure to Tampa Bay.

The Patriots limped into the playoffs by losing three of their last four and were effectively outclassed in rookie Mac Jones’ postseason debut.

New England’s previous worst playoff loss under Belichick was a 33-14 defeat to Baltimore also in the wild-card round on Jan. 10, 2010.

Jones struggled in finishing 24 of 38 for 232 yards with two touchdowns to Kendrick Bourne, including a 4-yarder in the final two minutes. Jones was also intercepted twice in closing his season with a combined seven touchdowns passing and seven interceptions in his final five outings.

The Bills put the Patriots on their heels from the opening drive, with Allen patiently waiting in the pocket before scrambling to his right and avoiding a sack. Before stepping out of bounds, Allen lobbed an 8-yard pass to a wide-open Knox in the back right corner of the end zone.

Buffalo’s defense then snuffed out the Patriots’ opening drive with Micah Hyde having the speed and angle to make a leaping interception in snatching the ball away just before Nelson Agholor was about to catch it in the end zone. Jones was also intercepted on New England’s opening drive of the second half when his pass intended for Hunter Henry was deflected by linebacker Matt Milano and picked off by Levi Wallace.

No series was more indicative of New England’s flat-footed performance than allowing Singletary to score on a 16-yard run to cap a four-play, 89-yard scoring drive to put Buffalo up 27-0 with 1:53 left in the first half. Allen placed a perfect 45-yard pass to Stefon Diggs, who had a step on New England’s top defensive back J.C. Jackson, a Pro Bowl selection, up the right sideline. Two plays later, Singletary eluded the entire Patriot’s defense in reaching the end zone.

FOLK FEST

Folk’s 44-yard field goal with 1 second left in the first half extended his streak to 56 attempts made from under 50 yards. That matched the NFL record set by Tennessee’s Ryan Succup, whose mark spanned the 2014-17 seasons. Folk hasn’t missed a field goal attempt of 49 yards or less since missing a 45-yarder in the 2020 season opener against Miami.

BRRRRR

The game was the fourth-coldest in Bills history with a game-time temperature of 7 degrees, and the wind-chill making it feel like minus-4.

The coldest game was played 28 years ago to the day in Buffalo’s 29-23 win over the then-Los Angeles Raiders 29-23 in a divisional playoff game en route to the Bills make their fourth consecutive — and last — Super Bowl appearance. The game-time temperature was zero, with the wind chill making the conditions feel like minus-32.

Patriots: Season over.

Bills: Travel to face either Kansas City Chiefs or host the Cincinnati Bengals.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
CBS Boston

Josh Allen Opens Up About His Postgame Chat With Bill Belichick

FOXBORO (CBS) — Bill Belichick isn’t usually in a very chipper mood when his Patriots lose. That goes tenfold when his team gets embarrassed in a playoff game, and the Patriots were certainly embarrassed by the Bills in a 47-17 drubbing in the Wild Card Round over the weekend. But even if he wasn’t in a particularly good mood following his team’s defeat, Belichick made sure to seek out the guy who was most responsible for that loss. That would be Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who led Buffalo to the end zone on all seven of the team’s drives before the...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Player Reportedly Arrested On Wednesday Night

With the Divisional Round of the playoffs about to begin, the Kansas City Chiefs received troubling news regarding one of their starting linebackers. According to a report from KCTV5, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was arrested in Overland Park in a misdemeanor criminal damage case. He was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mac Jones
The Spun

ESPN’s Booger McFarland Names The “Most Dangerous” QB In NFL Playoffs

For the most part, the eight teams remaining in the NFL playoffs all boast quarterbacks that ranked among the top passers in the league this season. Veterans like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, along with younger gunslingers like Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, will lead their teams to battle during this weekend’s divisional round.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Patriots#The Cincinnati Bengals#Afc#Buffalo#The Los Angeles Raiders#Sec
The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu Has Telling Comment About Josh Allen

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in what should be an excellent matchup. Speaking to reporters this Thursday, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu addressed the problems that Bills quarterback Josh Allen presents to a defense. In addition to having a strong arm, the Wyoming product is a great runner.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Exec sends stern warning to Browns on Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end the way they wanted it to, as the franchise took a step backward from their 11-5 campaign last year to fall to 8-9. One of the big reasons for the Browns’ step back was the performance of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who noticeably struggled as he attempted to play through a nagging shoulder injury. Mayfield’s struggles opened up the rumor mill to a possible Browns trade, to which an anonymous NFL executive responded to with a stern warning to Cleveland, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN (h/t Browns Wire):
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
74K+
Followers
85K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy