ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Central NC residents stock up for winter storm; Gov. Cooper activates 200 National Guard soldiers

By Brea Hollingsworth
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nvhe3_0dmx0O6800

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Ahead of Sunday’s forecast winter storm, many rushed to stores Saturday getting last-minute supplies.

Grocery stores like Wegmans in Raleigh saw lots of people. Kikesha Jarmon was one of them.

Some snow, but ice remains biggest concern for Sunday’s winter storm

“Today I am shopping, preparing for the weather. Got a little bread, water and just a few things for tonight for dinner,” said Jarmon. She told CBS 17 it’s the third store she went to Saturday.

“I went to the Food Lion, and I went to Walmart they didn’t have pretty much anything, so I came over here to Wegmans in hopes that they were going to have something,” Jarmon said.

Many people were stocking up on items ahead of the winter storm

“We just got some basic things so just in case we can’t get out for a day that we’re not caught without food,” said John Zwingski.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Saturday and said the state is fully prepared.

Winter storm timeline: What to expect and when in central North Carolina

“Now is the time to get prepared – this storm is a menace,” Cooper said during a news conference about the storm.

Earlier this week, the North Carolina Department of Transportation applied brine to roads to help keep them from icing over.

Cooper is also calling in additional help.

“I’ve also activated 200 National Guard soldiers to assist in storm response. The National Guard will work in western and central counties to help with transportation,” Cooper said.

And with supplies in stores already low due to the pandemic Donald Campbell, chief of staff with North Carolina Emergency Management, said that shoppers should only buy what they need.

“One reminder that we do have is that individuals focus on what they would need for the next two to three days and not to take more than they need in the stores,” said Campbell.

The NCDOT transportation secretary also said Saturday the department has 160,000 tons of salt on hand if they need to use it and 400 trucks staged and ready to go.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
CBS 17

Why isn’t my road plowed? NCDOT explains snow-clearing priorities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Are you wondering when the snowplows will make it to your neighborhood? The North Carolina Department of Transportation said it prioritizes certain roadways based on connectivity, traffic volume, trucking routes and importance to hospitals. The first priority of NCDOT snow-clearing crews is focused on interstates and four-lane divided primary roads. The […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Campbell
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#Stocking#The National Guard#Extreme Weather#Central Nc#Wegmans#The Food Lion#Ncdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Walmart
CBS 17

More than 1,000 flights canceled at Charlotte-Douglas, COVID test sites close ahead of winter storm

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Freezing rain, snow, and sleet is expected to enter the Carolinas beginning late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. As of Saturday afternoon, American Airlines had preemptively canceled thousands of Charlotte flights for Sunday including everything from midnight to 5:00 p.m. All Charlotte StarMed test sites will be closed on […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

5K+
Followers
859
Post
954K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy