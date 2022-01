An insulin syringe aids in delivering insulin to diabetic patients in required doses. The insulin syringes market consist of three parts-a needles, a barrel, and a plunger, and is available in various sizes. The needle is usually thin and short and covered with a special material such as silicone in order to allow it to slide through the skin causing minimal pain. Barrel is the chamber that holds the insulin. It is marked with calibrations designed to show the units of insulin being injected. The plunger is the narrow rod that slides up and down the length of the barrel. it serves to either draw the insulin into the barrel or release the insulin from the barrel through the needle. Further, the size of the insulin syringe is selected based on the desired dosage of insulin to be administered to diabetic patients.

