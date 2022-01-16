ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Students attend Martin Luther King Jr. youth summit in Kingsport

By Van Jones
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aLUUp_0dmwyjTp00

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students from across the Tri-Cities gathered Saturday to learn more about the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The event was held at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education and was aimed at students in grades six through 12.

Event organizers told News Channel 11 that their goal was to encourage kids to change their community for the better through leadership, education, and service.

Political parties to hold primaries for school board races in Tennessee for the first time this May

“So we’re pretty much building on the three main legacies that Doctor Martin Luther King stood for, so the idea of education, leadership and service. So the main objective of the event is to engage empower and encourage our young people here in the Tri-Cities area to embody those virtues that Doctor King stood for,” said Coordinator of Inclusive Excellence at Northeast State Community College Tongai Maodzwo.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Educator of the Week: Lydia Silva, Volunteer High School

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Volunteer High School chemistry teacher Lydia Silva discovered her love for science in the classroom as a student, and now, she has the opportunity to pass along the love for science to her 80 students. “I like helping students out, really,” she said. “When I was growing up, I wasn’t […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport City Schools closed Tuesday due to ‘staffing & illness’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – While several Tri-Cities school districts are out of school on Tuesday due to weather, Kingsport City Schools (KCS) has closed because of other issues. On Monday, KCS tweeted that they would be closed Tuesday, Jan. 18 “due to staffing & illness.” On Monday night, KCS officials told News Channel 11 that […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

7 children hospitalized in Niswonger due to COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported an uptick in pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, revealing that seven children are in Niswonger battling the novel coronavirus. This is an increase of three pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations since Monday. The health system, which spans across a 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, also […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Society
Kingsport, TN
Society
Kingsport, TN
Government
WJHL

Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Parade postponed

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As snow continues to fall throughout much of the Tri-Cities, Kingsport’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade was forced to postpone its upcoming event on Monday. The event has yet to find an official reschedule date; however, the event’s leader Bishop Ronnie Wayne Collins plans for an announcement within the next […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Johnson County remembers beloved teacher who lost battle with COVID-19

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County residents are mourning the loss of one of their own. Kevin Hampton, a criminal justice teacher at Johnson County High School, former warden at Northeast Correctional, and a native to the county, lost his battle to COVID-19 just a few days ago. Hampton was 50 years old. His eldest […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King Jr
Person
Martin Luther King
WJHL

Washington County, Tennessee Mayor Joe Grandy seeking 2nd term

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Campaign advisors announced Monday morning that Washington County, Tennessee Mayor Joe Grandy will seek a second term. Grandy is scheduled to announce his bid for re-election in the upcoming May 3 primary election on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The conference will take place at The Maker’s market beside The Corner Cup at […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Asking the Experts: Ballad Health experiences uptick in COVID numbers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just this week, Ballad Health experienced a 10% increase in COVID patients, an uptick of 33 cases since the last report. Ballad Health Official Jamie Swift explained that the recent rise in numbers is unsurprising, as kids begin school. Swift also believes that the current number of cases is yet […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

The Model City enjoys its first snowfall of the year

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Snow fell across the region over the weekend and into the Monday Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. This year was set to mark the 22nd annual MLK parade in Downtown Kingsport, but the inclement weather led to the parade being postponed. While Sullivan County and Kingsport City schools were already out […]
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#News Channel 11#Northeast State Community#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WJHL

VDH: Southwest Va. COVID spread rate sees slight dip Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 356 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia Tuesday, dropping the seven-day community spread rate slightly from Monday’s record high. Virginia’s statewide case rate fell even more and the rural nine-county region continues to draw closer to the state rate as the Omicron variant continues […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Petworks animal shelter temporarily closes due to COVID-19 cases among staff

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Petworks Animal Services has temporarily closed to the public due to COVID-19 cases among staff members. According to Torey Faidley with Petworks, about half of the shelter’s staff have tested positive for COVID-19. The shelter closed on Saturday and hopes to reopen this Thursday, Faidley said. The shelter is normally closed […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Ballad Health sets deadline for employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health employees who have not received a COVID-19 shot yet have less than a month to get at least the first dose in order to comply with the health system’s vaccine mandate as required by federal rule. According to a Ballad spokesperson, unvaccinated employees must receive the first dose […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy