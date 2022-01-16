Students attend Martin Luther King Jr. youth summit in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students from across the Tri-Cities gathered Saturday to learn more about the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The event was held at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education and was aimed at students in grades six through 12.

Event organizers told News Channel 11 that their goal was to encourage kids to change their community for the better through leadership, education, and service.

“So we’re pretty much building on the three main legacies that Doctor Martin Luther King stood for, so the idea of education, leadership and service. So the main objective of the event is to engage empower and encourage our young people here in the Tri-Cities area to embody those virtues that Doctor King stood for,” said Coordinator of Inclusive Excellence at Northeast State Community College Tongai Maodzwo.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.