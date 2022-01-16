ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals end long playoff drought with 26-19 win over Raiders

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took them 31 years, but the Bengals can once again call themselves winners of a playoff game. Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes in the first half and the Bengals defense held the Raiders to field goals in the second half of a 26-19 win. The Bengals last won a...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com



The Spun

Look: Raiders RB Kenyan Drake Sends Clear Message About Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves down 10 to the Bengals in the fourth quarter of their first round playoff matchup. But the team doesn’t get there without the leadership and play of Derek Carr. On Saturday, inactive Raiders running back Kenyan Drake had a message for those still...
NFL
AFP

Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
NFL
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Jerome Boger
WKRC

Bengals place 5 on Reserve/COVID-19 list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday made a flurry of roster moves. The team placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (Reserve/Injured), defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Elliott Fry was signed to the practice squad. Fry, a first-year...
CINCINNATI, OH
#Bengals#Raiders#Drought#American Football#Ja Marr Chase
FanSided

Derek Carr would make the NOLA Saints a Super Bowl contender

The NOLA Saints were recently linked to current Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and it makes sense as to why. The black and gold would be a team to be reckoned with if Carr joined them in the 2022 season. Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that Carr’s future with the Raiders...
NFL
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
LSU Reveille

Cincinnati "Bayou" Bengals hold off the Raiders: Win 26-19

Cincinnati is partying like its 1991 tonight. The bugaboo that was winning in the playoffs is no more as the Bengals hold off the Las Vegas Raiders, to seal a 26-19 victory to kickoff Super Wildcard Weekend. For reference, the first text message was sent December 3, 1992, the Internet...
NFL

