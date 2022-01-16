Is John Cena Returning for Fast & Furious 10?

There was a time when people would say no and it would stick, right? That might not be the message that Vin Diesel received when he was growing up, since trying to get Dwayne Johnson to sign on for the final two (presumably final) Fast and Furious movies has kind of hit a gear that makes it clear that he’s not yet consigned to losing Hobbs entirely from the FF franchise. Dwayne has made it pretty clear that he doesn’t want to continue with the FF franchise and has respectfully repeated himself a few times in order to make it crystal clear that he doesn’t want this opportunity. The character of Luke Hobbs has been a fan favorite since the fifth movie and up until his absence in part 9, he’s been someone that the team could depend on, despite the fact that he started out as an enemy, meaning he was a law enforcement agent of the highest caliber that had been set upon Dom and his crew, who are glorified by the movies and the fans. But if Hobbs ever does show up again in the franchise it’s bound to be in the Hobbs and Shaw spinoff that won’t be a part of the main story.

MOVIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO