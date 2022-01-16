ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is John Cena Returning for Fast & Furious 10?

By Cameron Bonomolo
Cover picture for the articleJohn Cena reveals his hopes to return to the Fast & Furious franchise as the 10th chapter in the Fast Saga gears up for production. Cena made his Fast debut as Jakob Toretto, the estranged brother of Mia (Jordana Brewster) and Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel), in last summer's F9. Now starring...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Lin
Person
Jordana Brewster
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Kurt Russell
Person
John Cena
Person
Dwayne Johnson
