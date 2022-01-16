Winter Storm Warning in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of Middle Tennessee and parts of southern Kentucky. In most of Middle TN, the warning is in place until 6 p.m. Sunday. In east Middle TN and KY, where the snow will last longer, it is in effect until midnight Sunday night.

We have updated our snow accumulation forecast for southern parts of Middle TN to 3-5″. More persistent snow in that area during the day on Sunday could produce the larger amounts. We continue to expect 5-9″ with possible pockets of 10″ in eastern Middle TN and also on the Plateau during the day.





In the Metro area, amounts get smaller as you travel northwest with 1-2″ possible in Clarksville. If too much of a mix of rain/sleet/snow occurs in these areas, amounts could end up lower.









The changeover from rain to snow happened around midnight. Snow showers spread east and southeast for the rest of the morning and during the day on Sunday.

This will be heavy, wet snow that could weigh down tree limbs that could fall onto powerlines.

In addition, driving will become hazardous on Sunday and even more so Sunday night when temperatures fall into the 20s.

Churches throughout Middle Tennessee are starting to announce cancelations to Sunday service due to expected winter weather. Find an updated list of churches here .

Tennessee Department of Transportation crews worked 16-hour shifts to keep up with roadways overnight Saturday and Sunday morning. While they have worked to prepare the roads, TDOT urges motorists to avoid the roadways during the storm if they can.

