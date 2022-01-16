ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Australian court hears final appeal from tennis star Novak Djokovic

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2o5o_0dmwy4ZP00

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Lawyers for Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic appeared virtually in an Australian federal court Sunday in an eleventh-hour bid to save his chances to compete in the Australian Open after refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Djokovic has been held at the Park Hotel government detention facility in Melbourne after Immigration Minister Alex Hawke canceled his visa for the second time Friday. The hearing comes just one day before the athlete is expected to compete against Miomir Kecmanovic, a fellow Serbian, in a first-round match.

The tennis star had sought a medical exemption to the country's requirement that all international visitors be vaccinated in order to participate in the championship event, kicking off an internationally followed controversy closely followed by those who both support and oppose vaccines.

The televised hearing Sunday was requested by Djokovic's lawyers because of the looming competition. It was held before a three-judge panel, consisting of Chief Justice James Allsop, Justice David O'Callaghan and Justice Anthony Besanko.

Because it was held before the three-judge panel, any decision will be final and cannot be appealed.

During the hearing, Djokovic's lawyer Nick Wood pointed to news reports referring to comments the athlete has previously made about vaccines, largely to claim the minister had not considered the consequences for preventing Djokovic from competing by canceling his visa.

"This is not like a visa application case where the visa applicant needed to satisfy the minister," Wood said.

Documents filed by Djokovic's lawyers ahead of the hearing indicated that the tennis star's legal team would push back on potential public health risks of admitting him to Australia, and the "evidence" which Hawke had available to him at the time he made the decision.

Djokovic had said he was "opposed to vaccination" in April 2020 before vaccines were widely available worldwide, the BBC reported. Djokovic also said he "wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine."

During the hearing, Wood argued at length -- while often repeating himself -- that Hawke's decision to cancel Djokovic's visa for a second time and expel him from the country itself "might act to generate anti-vaccination sentiment."

"The minister is grasping at straws. There was no consideration for that conclusion whatsoever," Wood said.

Hawke's lawyer, Stephen Lloyd, said in legal documents ahead of the hearing that the news reports about the tennis star's previous comments show that Djokovic's presence in Australia may foster sentiment against COVID-19 vaccination -- posing a "risk to the health of the Australian community."

"That conclusion was not based on a concern about Mr. Djokovic infecting others," the document reads.

Rather, Hawke reasoned that Djokovic was unvaccinated and his conduct and position against vaccination against COVID-19 "may encourage others to emulate him by reason of his high profile and status."

"There are some media reports that some groups opposed to vaccination have supported Mr. Djokovic's presence in Australia, by reference to his unvaccinated status," Hawke had said, according to the documents.

Hawke had also reasoned that if Australians were encouraged to resist the vaccine and associated mandates, it would "present a problem for the health of individuals and the operation of Australia's hospital system," according to the documents filed by his lawyer.

After Wood's arguments that the only evidence Hawke had available to him were news reports such as the BBC article, justices on the court made the point that "evidence" includes the "common sense" understanding of credible information before a decision-maker such as Hawke.

Wood then shifted his argument to assert that Hawke could not have known his client's perceptions of the COVID-19 vaccine because the BBC report itself noted that Djokovic said he was "no expert" and would keep an "open mind" but wanted to have "an option to choose what's best for my body."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s controversial beliefs and why he is opposed to the vaccine

According to Novak Djokovic, one of the defining days of his career came in the summer of 2010. He had already won his first grand slam title, but a recurring shortness of breath was plaguing him in matches. To watch Djokovic now is to see one of the world’s most obstinately enduring athletes in action. He covers the tennis court with almost robotic efficiency, always two steps ahead of his flagging opponents. Back then, it was Djokovic who felt unusually jaded. On several occasions, in the heat of arduous matches, he even called for medical breaks out of fear...
TENNIS
The Independent

Piers Morgan celebrates as ‘cheat’ and ‘liar’ Novak Djokovic faces deportation after losing appeal

Piers Morgan has branded Novak Djokovic a “cheat” and a “liar” while celebrating his defeat over an appeal against cancelling his Australian visa.The Serbian now faces deportation from Australia with his hopes of defending his Australian Open title now in tatters.The 34-year-old was due to play his first-round match on Monday evening, but will now remain in detention ahead of deportation.And Morgan was quick to relish the decision by the Federal Court, with Chief Justice Allsop confirming the decision was reached “unanimously”.Morgan tweeted: “Covid rule cheat, immigration form liar and anti-vaxxer icon Novak Djokovic loses final appeal against deportation...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Hawke
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Spun

John McEnroe Reacts To The Novak Djokovic Situation

John McEnroe has weighed in on the ongoing Novak Djokovic situation. The situation began when Djokovic, despite being unvaccinated from COVID-19, traveled to Australia for the Australian Open. He had informed the public that he received a medical exemption to go without vaccination. Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke denied Djokovic’s...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Chris Evert diagnosed with cancer

Former world No. 1 Chris Evert revealed to ESPN she was diagnosed with a stage 1C ovarian cancer on December 7. "I feel very lucky that they caught it early and expect positive results from my chemo plan," Evert wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. "Thanks to all of...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Government#Serbian#Park Hotel
Hello Magazine

Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena's £8.5m Marbella mansion is fit for royalty

Novak Djokovic's property portfolio stretches from Serbia to America and even Marbella, where he owns a mansion that is reportedly worth €10million (£8.5million). The tennis pro – who was not able to compete in the Australian Open amid visa problems – spent a lot of time at the latter amid the COVID-19 pandemic with his wife Jelena and children Stefan and Tara. The family previously lived in Monte Carlo for 15 years, but in December 2020, Novak is said to have made the decision to make their nine-bedroom Marbella home their primary residence.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Noami Osaka gives her thoughts on Novak Djokovic drama

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka described the Novak Djokovic drama as an "unforunate situation." Djokovic, 34, had his visa cancelled for a second time on Friday. Djokovic got his visa back after winning his appeal in court on Monday but four days later Immigration Minister Alex Hawke exercised his power to revoke the visa of the world No.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Doctor defends Novak Djokovic's vaccine stance

Doctor Ivan Cetojevic laughed when heard Australia decided to cancel Novak Djokovic's visa out of fear he's a threat to the public health. On Friday, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke exercised his power to cancel the visa of Djokovic. Cetojevic, a Bosnian-born Serb who lives in Cyprus, helped Djokovic implent a...
TENNIS
WREG

Djokovic lands in Serbia after deportation from Australia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic could be barred from the French Open later this year because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19, a possibility that raised the stakes for the tennis star just hours after he was deported from Australia and prevented from defending his Australian Open title. A plane carrying the No. 1-ranked player […]
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic saga in Australia not good for anyone, says Andy Murray

Andy Murray has labelled Novak Djokovic’s deportation from Australia “a s***show”.One of the most extraordinary episodes in tennis history ended with the Federal Court of Australia upholding the decision of the country’s Immigration Minister to cancel Djokovic’s visa for a second time.The nine-time Australian Open champion found himself in a fight with the government from the moment he landed in Melbourne last week as a political storm raged over an exemption allowing him into the country despite being unvaccinated against coronavirus.Now he is heading home, leaving the rest of the players and the tournament to try to bring the focus...
TENNIS
AFP

Five men to watch at the Australian Open

The absence of nine-time champion Novak Djokovic, deported in humiliation after a visa saga and courtroom drama, leaves the Australian Open men's draw wide open. But the 13-time French Open champion swept through the field last week to win a warm-up event at Melbourne Park, and a revitalised Nadal could lift what would be only his second Australian Open trophy after his lone win in 2009. 
TENNIS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
261K+
Followers
48K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy