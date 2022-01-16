ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Baystate Health reports 294 COVID-19 patients, 32 in critical care

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 294 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Saturday.

Of those numbers reported, 32 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 241 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 10 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 27 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 16 confirmed
