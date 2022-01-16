Baystate Health reports 294 COVID-19 patients, 32 in critical care
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 294 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Saturday.
Of those numbers reported, 32 are in the critical care unit.
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 241 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 10 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 27 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 16 confirmed
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0