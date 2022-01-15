ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Bengals stop Raiders late for win, cover

By Jim Barnes Las Vegas Review-Journal
reviewjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the first day of the NFL wild-card playoffs. The first game is a big one in Las Vegas, as the Raiders take on the Bengals in Cincinnati. Then, the New England Patriots play at their AFC East rivals, the Buffalo Bills. Refresh this blog throughout the games...

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
VikingsTerritory

The NFL Is Lying to You about the Whistle in Bengals-Raiders

Second-year phenom quarterback Joe Burrow was rolling toward the sideline in Saturday’s AFC wildcard playoff game, delivering a strike in the endzone to Tyler Boyd for a touchdown. It was a marvelous, seismic play. There was one problem, though. While the ball was in the air, a referee blew...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL seemingly disciplines officiating crew for Raiders-Bengals blunder

Jerome Boger and his officiating crew made a major mistake during Saturday’s Las Vegas Raiders-Cincinnati Bengals playoff game, and the blunder may prove costly for them. The Bengals were awarded a touchdown late in the first half of their Wild Card win over the Raiders on a play that should not have counted. An inadvertent whistle was blown in the middle of a third-down play in the red zone before Tyler Boyd caught a touchdown pass from Joe Burrow (video here). By rule, the down should have been replayed due to the whistle, but the officials allowed the TD to stand.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL refuses to hold officials accountable for erroneous whistle in Bengals-Raiders game

Whether you think the inadvertent whistle on Joe Burrow’s first-half touchdown pass to Tyler Boys affected the game or not in the Bengals’ 26-19 wild-card win over the Raiders on Saturday, there is absolutely no question that line judge Mark Steinkerchner, part of Jerome Boger’s “all-star” officiating crew, blew the play dead as the ball was in the air from Burrow to Boyd, because he thought Burrow stepped out of bounds before he threw the ball.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Afc East#The Buffalo Bills#Raiders 19#Bengals 23#Raiders 13
AFP

Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Grading Raiders’ loss to Bengals

How the Raiders performed in a 26-19 loss to the Bengals. It was a dreadful performance from the big guys up front. On one third-quarter drive, the line had three holding calls on three different players. It ended as most did in the red zone — with a field goal. False starts. Allowing quarterback Derek Carr to be sacked three times. That retooled line suffered through a forgettable day. The Raiders were 1-of-5 in the red zone and 1-of-6 when advancing inside the 30-yard line. In his first playoff game, Carr completed 29-of-54 passes for 310 yards with one score and an interception on his final throw of the game. Josh Jacobs ran for 83 yards and caught four passes for 44 more.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
reviewjournal.com

Raiders waste no time in beginning search for new GM

With free agency, the draft and potentially naming a new head coach all facing the Raiders, they are expected to act expeditiously in finding a replacement for Mike Mayock, who they fired as general manager on Monday. The sense is the Raiders will prioritize either someone with prior experience in...
NFL
The Spun

Bengals Get Encouraging News At Practice Tuesday

The Bengals lost a number of defensive linemen to injury in Saturday’s historic playoff win. On Sunday, head coach Zac Taylor revealed that Hendrickson entered concussion protocol. But now it appears the Pro Bowl D-end is already back on the practice field. On Tuesday Bengals reporter Ben Baby tweeted,...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy