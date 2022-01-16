ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

North Carolina governor, response leaders urge residents to be prepared ahead of weekend storm

By Aesia Toliver
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NwjhH_0dmwta4Z00

RALEIGH, NC (WAVY)– Ahead of Sunday’s storm, North Carolina response leaders hosted a press conference with other local weather leaders.

“In Central North Carolina, freezing rain and sleet on top of some snow will fall. The eastern part of our state expects heavy rain and flash flooding, plus high winds, and gusts. Regardless of where you live pay close attention to your local weather forecast, ” said Cooper Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Cooper told North Carolina residents to plan to stay home Sunday and today, make sure they have groceries, medications, and other essentials like water, batteries, and pet food, that they will need for the next few days.

He added State Highway Patrol advises staying off the roads in most parts of the state on Sunday and Monday if you can.

He explained you can go to ReadyNC.gov for guidelines on how to put together a family emergency kit.
In the case you must drive, he says to check DriveNC.gov for updated information on road conditions and closures.

“Our emergency management team expects ice and wind to bring down some trees and powerlines. We’re in contact with utility companies in advance of expected power outages. Duke Energy tells us they are bringing in other crews from other parts of the country to help out,” said Cooper.

Cooper said Duke Energy’s CEO promised to activate 10,000 people to deal with the storm’s aftermath.

As previously reported, Cooper declared a State of Emergency Friday to ease transportation rules with storm preparation and response.

PREVIOUS: Cooper signs state of emergency for NC, urges preparation ahead of this weekend’s winter storm

Shelters will be opened if necessary and he said 200 national guard soldiers have been activated to assist in storm response.

He said the National Guard will work in Central and Western counties to help with transportation.
“We’ll stage National Guard and Department of Transportation teams at trouble spots on our interstates,” said Cooper.

Emergency Management Chief of Staff, Don Campbell, said as of 8 a.m. Saturday, they have operated the State of Emergency Operations Center and State Emergency Response teams for the winter storm response.

NCDOT’s Transportation Secretary, Eric Boyette, said more than 1,200 DOT contractors and employees have been working hard to pretreat roads since Thursday. He added they have more than 160,000 tons of salt on hand and have spread nearly 2.5 million gallons of brine.

“Understand, that like all industries, NCDOT staff and our contract resources have been impacted by Covid 19 and labor shortages. We may not be able to respond in your area as quickly as we have in the past, ” said Boyette.

He said they will do everything they can to reopen roads as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

Related
WNCT

Commissioner Causey to present grant checks to five local fire departments

RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will distribute grant checks totaling $25,000 to five volunteer fire departments when he travels to Pitt, Pamlico and Jones counties on Wednesday. The grants are the result of a $500,000 contribution made by Blue Cross Blue Shield NC to help firefighters in North Carolina. Half of the […]
WNCT

North Carolina Coastal Federation takes steps to reduce pollution

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – During the month of January, the North Carolina Coastal Federation takes advantage of the “no potting closure” a time where crab harvesting isn’t allowed to remove crab pots and fishing gear that is polluting waterways. 24 crews have been working on this project from the Northeastern coast all the way down […]
NEWPORT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WNCT

Some ‘squatted’ trucks could soon be illegal in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some “squatted” trucks could soon be illegal in South Carolina and the bill has the support of the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The trucks are a Carolina staple — with a lifted front end and a lowered back end. A bill before the South Carolina senate looks to limit some […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WNCT

Hiker rescued in western N.C. mountains during snowstorm

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A man who planned to hike and camp along a trail in the mountains of western North Carolina had to be rescued after he became stranded during a storm that pummeled the area with snow and sleet. The man was rescued Sunday on the popular Art Loeb Trail near the Shining […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Storm#Winter Storm#Freezing Rain#Extreme Weather#Raleigh#State Highway Patrol#Shelters#The National Guard
WNCT

Survey: NC ranks in top 5 for best drivers in the United States

GREENVILLE. N.C (WNCT) — Everyone hates being stuck in traffic. Driving conditions in each state are far from the same. According to a survey conducted by WalletHub, North Carolina ranked as the 4th best driving state in the United States. North Carolina’s rankings compared to other states includes:  23rd – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion  20th – Car Theft Rate  9th – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita  17th – Average Gas […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

If you’re heading for retirement, these are the places in NC, US you should be going

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Many Americans who have bid farewell to the workforce or are thinking about it are turning to places that offer affordability, a strong economy, quality health care options, less traffic, and overall, more comfort. Neighborhoods outside major cities and metropolitan areas have grown in popularity among retirees, with 26% moving to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WNCT

North Carolina state employees MLK Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In North Carolina, state employees are taking part in an observance program for MLK Day. The event’s theme was based on one of Dr. King’s most notable quotes, “Now is the time to make real the promises of Democracy.” The program also included singing and several guest speakers including Governor Roy […]
WNCT

TSA seizes 254 firearms at North Carolina airports in 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Transportation Security Administration officers seized 106 guns at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in 2021, nearly double the number they seized at the airport in the previous year, a news release said. Another 100 firearms were taken at the security checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, three times the total in 2020. In […]
WNCT

5 children rescued after going missing on Belews Creek in NC

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Five children were found safe after going missing on Belews Creek on Monday, according to an official with knowledge of the scene. A man had five of his children go in the water on an inflatable paddle boat at the Pine Hall Boat Ramp on Belews Lake. At some point […]
BELEWS CREEK, NC
WNCT

CarolinaEast seeing surge again of COVID-19 in in-patients

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — As of Tuesday, 20,000 people have died from COVID-19 in North Carolina. It’s a grim milestone for the state. Case numbers, positivity rates and hospitalizations continue to climb. Hospitals in Eastern North Carolina have seen similar trends. CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern has the most COVID-19 in-patients it’s seen […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

WNCT

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy