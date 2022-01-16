ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders’ emotional late-season run ends in playoff loss to Bengals

By Vincent Bonsignore Las Vegas Review-Journal
reviewjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — The Raiders’ emotional run to the playoffs ended in the wild-card round Saturday when the...

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
reviewjournal.com

Fans react after noncall in Raiders-Bengals game

The Cincinnati Bengals took a 20-6 lead over the Raiders on Saturday with 1:51 left in the first half on a play that shouldn’t have counted. An official’s whistle blew while Joe Burrow’s touchdown pass was on the way to Tyler Boyd, meaning it should have been replayed.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Raiders RB Kenyan Drake Sends Clear Message About Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves down 10 to the Bengals in the fourth quarter of their first round playoff matchup. But the team doesn’t get there without the leadership and play of Derek Carr. On Saturday, inactive Raiders running back Kenyan Drake had a message for those still...
NFL
AFP

Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
WKRC

Bengals place 5 on Reserve/COVID-19 list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday made a flurry of roster moves. The team placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (Reserve/Injured), defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Elliott Fry was signed to the practice squad. Fry, a first-year...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Raiders#Cincinnati#American Football#Vinnybonsignore
reviewjournal.com

Raiders waste no time in beginning search for new GM

With free agency, the draft and potentially naming a new head coach all facing the Raiders, they are expected to act expeditiously in finding a replacement for Mike Mayock, who they fired as general manager on Monday. The sense is the Raiders will prioritize either someone with prior experience in...
NFL
NBC Sports

Raiders vs. Bengals final score, results, highlights: Cincinnati advances to Divisional Round, ends playoff drought

As the No. 4 seed in the AFC, the Cincinnati Bengals finished the regular reason with a 10-7 record. The Bengals clinched the AFC North title with a last second win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17. The Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2022 NFL Playoffs as the No. 5 seed in the AFC with a 10-7 record as well. The Raiders clinched their playoff spot with a dramatic victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the final game of the regular season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy