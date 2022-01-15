ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'My little MUA': Chloe Sims gushes over daughter Madison, 16, following in her footsteps after she passes her 'intense' makeup artist course

By Milly Veitch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Chloe Sims has shared her pride for her daughter Madison after she passed her first makeup artist course.

The TOWIE star, 40, took to Instagram to celebrate the achievement, posting a photo of her beaming daughter, 16, at the Essex Hair and Makeup Salon in Essex.

Chloe gushed with pride as she wrote: 'Well done Madison… completed her first intense make up course @essexhairandmakeupacademyx. My little MUA.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U5yyc_0dmwlbfc00
Congratulations! Chloe Sims has shared her pride for her daughter Madison after she passed her first makeup artist course

Madison is following in her mother's footstep, as Chloe is a trained makeup artist herself, and used to own her own salon, Chloe's Beauty Bar in Brentwood.

She ran the salon for five years but closed three years ago, admitting that she didn't have the time any more as her TV career took off.

At the time, she explained: 'It has been an incredible journey. But with new and exciting opportunities we are no longer able to give the business the energy and commitment required.'

Chloe gave birth to Maddie when she was just 23, and shares her with her ex-partner Matthew.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GPCVU_0dmwlbfc00
Like mother like daughter: Madison is following in her mother's footstep, as Chloe is a trained makeup artist herself, and used to own her own salon, Chloe's Beauty Bar in Brentwood

She previously kept her daughter out of the spotlight for the first few years after joining TOWIE in 2011.

However, Maddie made her debut on the show in 2020 in the Christmas special, and is a regular on her mother's Instagram Stories.

Earlier this month, to celebrate the New Year, Chloe shared a series of photos from different points throughout the year and reflected on the moments which she was 'so grateful for'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l72Yh_0dmwlbfc00
New hair: In another photo, the pair looked comedic as they sported full heads of foils as they enjoyed a day of pampering with some fresh highlights

Taking to her Story, Chloe posted a sweet selfie of herself and her daughter as they smiled for the camera.

Chloe looked as glamorous as ever as she wore a felt fedora hat and fluttery eyelashes whilst Madison added a festive red lip.

In another photo, the pair looked comedic as they sported full heads of foils as they enjoyed a day of pampering with some fresh highlights.

Madison, who celebrated her 16th birthday earlier this year, featured on Chloe's flashback as she donned a birthday sash and posed with a cake.

The luxurious birthday cake was centered around a designer theme that included handbags with lashing of gold icing as a Louis Vuitton monogram print peaked through.

Alongside the update Chloe penned: '2021 IN 60 SECONDS. This year feels like it went as quick as the reel although it was a year of adapting and the unknown. I had so many amazing moments which I'm so grateful for.

She continued: 'Celebrated so many special occasions this year with my family & friends, and lived out some dreams.. excited for 2022 happy new year to everyone xxx.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L3UX0_0dmwlbfc00
Sweet 16: Madison, who celebrated her 16th birthday earlier this year, featured on Chloe's flashback as she donned a birthday sash and posed with a cake

