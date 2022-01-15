ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid cases are 'plateauing' in London, the South East and East of England and 'giving cause for optimism' say cautious health chiefs despite figures showing daily infections plunging to below 100,000 for the first time in weeks

By Katie Weston For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Coronavirus cases are 'plateauing' in London, the South East and East of England and 'giving cause for optimism', said health chiefs today.

Dr Susan Hopkins, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) chief medical adviser, said parts of the UK are seeing the number of infections flatten.

But she remained cautious, saying cases were still relatively high, with one in 15 people in England infected and one in 20 elsewhere in the UK, but that there was a 'slow down' in hospital admissions.

Other experts said they were hopeful about the coronavirus situation, while the Welsh Government began to ease restrictions.

Their wary approach came despite daily UK Covid cases plunging below 100,000 for the first time in weeks yesterday as infections fell for the ninth day in a row.

Another 99,652 positive tests were logged, according to Government dashboard data, marking a 44 per cent fall on the figure last week.

Covid cases are now falling in every region of England and all four home nations in another sign that the Omicron wave is on its way out.

Daily hospitalisations have also remained flat with the latest data showing 2,423 new admissions on January 10, down by less than a per cent on the previous week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XBfo0_0dmwjtWi00
Dr Susan Hopkins (pictured above), the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) chief medical adviser, said parts of the UK are seeing the number of infections flatten
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EOcae_0dmwjtWi00
Daily UK Covid cases dropped below 100,000 for the first time in weeks yesterday as infections fell for the ninth day in a row
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19bFVx_0dmwjtWi00
Daily hospital admissions have also remained flat with 2,423 new admissions on January 10, the latest date with data, which was down by less than a per cent on the previous week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YjKcI_0dmwjtWi00
Daily Covid deaths — which are a lagging indicator — have been creeping up for several weeks. Another 270 were registered today in a 17 per cent weekly rise

Dr Hopkins said: 'We see that infections are plateauing in the community, which is good, in London and the south east and the east of England.

'There are still risings, but much slower in the northern parts of the country.

'All of that means we are seeing a slowdown in the number of admissions to hospital but they are slowing down rather than reversing at the moment, so there are still more than 2,000 admissions to hospital across the UK, and nearly 2,500 yesterday.'

She said hospitals had been able to discharge patients 'faster' due to Omicron being milder than previous coronavirus variants but that, with around 15,500 people in hospital last week, the NHS remains under 'a lot of pressure', with some trusts 'unable to do much of their elective care', a situation exacerbated by staff absences.

Prof Linda Bauld, a professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh and chief social policy adviser to the Scottish government, said Omicron cases in the UK appeared to be 'stabilising'.

She told BBC Breakfast: 'The cases, if we look at them, are going down by over 20%.

'In fact, yesterday I think was the last day, the first day for a while we've had less than 100,000 cases so things seem to moving in the right direction.'

However, she cautioned the number of patients in hospitals was still 'very high'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pIfgF_0dmwjtWi00
Prof Linda Bauld (left), a professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, said Omicron cases in the UK appeared to be 'stabilising', while Dr Chris Smith (right), a consultant virologist and lecturer based at Cambridge University, said current coronavirus data gives him 'great cause for optimism'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9PdB_0dmwjtWi00

She added: 'I think we've got more data this week that suggests more optimism, and let's hope, as we continue, that trajectory will be consistent and we can feel we've got through what's been a really, really tough period.'

Dr Chris Smith, a consultant virologist and lecturer based at Cambridge University, said current coronavirus data gives him 'great cause for optimism'.

He told BBC Breakfast: 'The number of people who are going into intensive care or are on mechanical ventilation beds is actually dropping. It has remained flat.'

He added that, because of vaccines and reinfections, around 96% of the country now have antibodies against the coronavirus, meaning the vast majority of people can better 'fend off' the disease.

Dr Smith said: 'So we don't see that strong connection of cases turning into consequences.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38pxXw_0dmwjtWi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ORUaT_0dmwjtWi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YrptD_0dmwjtWi00

Falling case numbers and a decline in the number of patients in critical care beds has meant Wales is to scale down from alert level two to zero over the coming weeks.

As a first step, the number of people who can be present at outdoor events in Wales has risen from 50 to 500 as of Saturday.

Meanwhile in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has said restrictions on outdoor events will be lifted next Monday.

She added that all measures, including the closure of nightclubs, could be lifted from January 24.

And in Northern Ireland, First Minister Paul Givan said the Stormont Executive could begin lifting some coronavirus restrictions by next week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tens of thousands have died at home without adequate care during pandemic, charity warns

Tens of thousands of people are likely to have died in their houses without adequate care during the pandemic, The Independent has learned.Almost 67,000 people are thought to have passed away at home in the past two years without access to treatment such as pain medication, or with care in their final days having to be coordinated by family members, according to analysis by Hospice UK.The charity has warned this represents a “drastic” increase in the number of people dying at home, with health and social care providers finding it difficult to respond. Although the charity said the actual figure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK approach to Covid favoured elderly and harmed the young, says leading paediatric expert

The UK’s approach to tackling Covid-19 was weighted in favour of the elderly and has harmed children as a result, a leading paediatric expert has said.“Our children have suffered too much from us closing down their lives, to protect the middle age and the vulnerable,” Russell Viner, a professor in adolescent health at University College London, told The Independent. “I don't think during this pandemic we have necessarily got the balance right.”Schools in Britain were shut throughout the first lockdown of the pandemic, before reopening in June and September. During the Alpha wave, which ran from winter 2020 to spring...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

South Africa is over Omicron, and their good news may be a harbinger of hope for the U.S.

Johannesburg — Only eight weeks after the world first heard about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, when researchers in South Africa who discovered the strain notified global authorities, that country's wave of infections has fallen as sharply as it climbed. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people's lives.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Paul Givan
Person
Linda Bauld
The Independent

Daily Covid cases at lowest level for a month as Omicron infections ‘plateau’ in parts of UK

The UK has reported its lowest daily number of new coronavirus cases in the past month.A total of 81,713 Covid cases were recorded within a 24-hour period up to 9am on Saturday– the lowest daily level since 15 December.Another 287 people died within 28 days of a positive Covid test – bringing the total to 151,899 since the beginning of the pandemic, figures from the government show. Separate data published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 176,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.The number of deaths have fallen on each...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Shorter isolation period comes into effect as minister offers hopeful outlook

People in England can end their coronavirus isolation after five full days in a move hailed as restoring “extra freedoms”.It comes as a Cabinet minister struck an optimistic note by saying the signs for lifting restrictions later this month are “encouraging”.In a change to self-isolation guidance from Monday, people can leave quarantine after five full days, so long as they test negative on days five and six.This is a balanced and proportionate approach to restore extra freedoms and reduce the pressure on essential public services over the winterHealth Secretary Sajid JavidMinisters had been under pressure to reduce the isolation period...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

6,329 further Covid-19 cases in Ireland

A further 6,329 cases of Covid-19 have been notified in Ireland.The latest update came as hospitals remained busy on Monday morning with 1,006 Covid-positive patients, of whom 97 were in intensive care.Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan stressed the importance of changes to advice around the wearing of masks designed to limit the spread of the virus.As we continue to adjust to the latest changes to the public health advice relating to isolation and restriction of movements for cases and close contacts, it is important to remember that the most important change relates to mask wearing.— Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland)...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South East#Health Security#East Of England#Infectious Diseases#Uk#Ukhsa#The Welsh Government#Omicron#Nhs
The Independent

Covid-19: Data suggests Omicron wave is ‘turning around’

The continued drop in UK Covid cases indicates the Omicron wave may well be “turning around”, a leading expert advising the Government has said.Prof Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), said that the latest case figures were “cautiously good news” and he hoped the country may have a “flu-type” relationship with the virus by the end of the year.The latest data shows a 38% drop over the last seven days across the UK in the numbers testing positive for Covid-19, with 70,924 new cases reported on Sunday.Prof Tildesley...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Light at the end of the tunnel’ in fight against Covid in UK, says World Health Organisation

The Covid pandemic may be coming to an end in the UK, a leading expert has suggested, despite the government’s scientific advisers warning that claims the virus is now endemic are premature. Dr David Nabarro, a World Health Organisation (WHO) special envoy for Covid-19, has said there is now “light at the end of the tunnel” for the UK in tackling the disease.His words come as national hospital admissions fell for the sixth day in a row on Monday, from 2,180 to 1,604.However, admissions have continued to rise in the northeast, northwest and southwest, and the NHS has said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fortune

Where the Omicron wave has already peaked, and where infection rates may start dropping soon

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. , incubates, and becomes symptomatic at high speed. That all makes for the dramatic rises in case numbers that we’ve become accustomed to seeing over the past month and a half, since the strain’s initial identification in South Africa.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

About 12,000 students to be deployed across NHS to tackle pandemic

About 12,000 students will be deployed across Scotland’s health service to help fight Covid-19, the Scottish Government has said.With 3,000 nursing and midwifery students being sent on placement this month, a further 7,000 students will placed throughout next month.A further 1,500 allied health professional students and 500 paramedic students will also be deployed next month.Placements in active healthcare settings form part of a number of university courses.Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf “wholeheartedly” thanked the students who would be supporting healthcare.“As part of their professional programme of education, and throughout the pandemic, these students have worked tirelessly to support our NHS...
EDUCATION
BBC

Covid in Scotland: 'Cause for optimism' in case rate data

A leading health expert has said there is "cause for optimism" in the latest data about Covid cases in Scotland. Jillian Evans, head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian, said a slowdown in infection rates was "positive news" but added that "we're no way out of the woods". Ms Evans...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Covid case rates in Wales rising three times faster than England’s despite tougher restrictions

Covid case rates in Wales are rising almost three times faster than those in England despite tougher restrictions being in place, according to the latest figures. People in Wales have been living under alert level two measures since Boxing Day. The measures include mandatory face coverings in all indoor settings, a six-person limit for meeting in public places and the closure of nightclubs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Weekly Covid deaths rise after bank holiday registration delays

Weekly registered deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales have risen after reporting delays over the Christmas period, figures show.Some 922 deaths registered in the week ending January 7 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is up 58% on the previous seven days, but the ONS said the number of registrations will have been affected by delays over the festive season.In England, 857 deaths involving #COVID19 were registered in the week ending 7 Jan (compared with 557 deaths registered the previous week).In Wales, 61 deaths involving COVID-19 were registered in this week...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sunderland Echo

New figures show soaring rate of Covid infections across North East

The list, calculated by the PA news agency using data published yesterday, Friday, January 14, on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard, shows Hartlepool, South Tyneside and Sunderland are all among the five UK areas with the biggest rises in week-on-week rates. Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 11...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

289K+
Followers
12K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy