Nashville, TN

Country Music Hall of Famer Ralph Emery Dead at 88

By Sterling Whitaker
 3 days ago
Ralph Emery, a legendary country music broadcast personality and member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, has died. Nashville's Tennessean newspaper reports that Emery died in Nashville on Saturday morning (Jan. 15). He was 88 years old. According to a statement from his family, the broadcasting legend "passed...

