ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Alpha Kappa Alpha, Black women's sorority, celebrates 114th International Founder's Day

localmemphis.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Around 114 years ago in Howard University, a Black woman dreamed of a support network where other Black women could find support to navigate a complex, racist and unfair collegiate system. At the time, in 1908, discrimination laws were still commonplace. Ethel...

www.localmemphis.com

Comments / 0

Related
blavity.com

The Exceptional History And Members Of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity

Founded on the campus of Indiana University, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. was formed during a time where segregation was normal. Unable to participate in the typical college activities, Elder Watson Diggs and Byron Kenneth Armstrong decided to create a fraternal space where they could have their own collegiate experience.
COLLEGES
99.5 / 102.7 THE BOX

Famous Members Of Kappa Alpha Psi

The Fraternity of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. was founded on January 5, 1911 on the campus of Indiana University Bloomington by Marcus Peter Blakemore, Paul Waymond Caine, George Wesley Edmonds, Guy Levis Grant, Edward Giles Irvin, and John Milton Lee. The Fraternity has over 125,000 members with 700 undergraduate and alumni chapters in nearly every […]
SOCIETY
wxxv25.com

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority holds clothing drive in honor of MLK Day

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s Theta Zeta Omega chapter celebrated AKA’s 114 years of service and sisterhood and continued the tradition of giving back and honoring MLK by hosting clothing drives in Gulfport and Moss Point. Each year, the sorority participates in an MLK Impact Day where the ladies...
GULFPORT, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene compares Black segregation to unvaccinated on MLK day

Marjorie Taylor Greene used Martin Luther King Day on Monday to claim that there is a “new segregation” for the unvaccinated against Covid-19, comparing their struggles to historic racism against Black people in America. In a post on Gettr, the Georgia Republican equated the segregation faced by Black Americans to the strict vaccine mandates in the US.“Rev Martin Luther King Jr spoke of promises given to us that all men and women are guaranteed the unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” she wrote. “Thanks to the hard work of Rev MLK Jr and others, growing up...
PUBLIC HEALTH
manchesterinklink.com

NH women’s prison welcomes ‘Choose Love Movement’ founder, celebrates 16 graduates of pilot program

CONCORD, NH – New Hampshire Department of Corrections Commissioner Helen Hanks on Jan. 12 welcomed Scarlett Lewis, founder of the Choose Love Movement, to the New Hampshire Correctional Facility for Women for the first-ever Corrections Choose Love Program graduation. Sixteen residents participated in the 12-week pilot program, which teaches adults how to thoughtfully respond to any situation with kindness by using the Choose Love Formula (Courage + Gratitude + Forgiveness + Compassion-in-Action). The program teaches ways to handle adversity, have courageous conversations, and respond with love. It also promotes self-empowerment, resilience, connection, and optimism.
EDUCATION
New Haven Register

Sorority celebrates 100 years with gift to Shelton’s Spooner House

SHELTON — A national sorority is celebrating its birthday, but it’s Spooner House that’s getting the gift. Sigma Gamma Rho sorority’s Iota Chi Sigma alumnae chapter, which serves Fairfield and New Haven counties, donated 100 bags of necessities Sunday for those individuals who use Spooner House. The Shelton-based agency provides food, shelter and support services to people in need.
SHELTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpha Kappa Alpha#Black Women#Racism#Howard University#Greek#University Of Tennessee
fox34.com

Alpha Kappa Alpha donates to A.P.S +800 cans

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Adult Protective Services has more supplies for families today, thanks to a donation by the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. The sorority donated canned goods and money for “More Food Today”, as part of its MLK day of service work. Organizers provided more...
LUBBOCK, TX
myedmondsnews.com

Speakers set for Edmonds International Women’s Day event March 5

The full lineup of speakers has been announced for the 4th annual Edmonds International Women’s Day. The event will be held the afternoon of Saturday, March 5, at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, with a VIP reception at Workhorse HQ. It is being planned as a hybrid event. The international theme for 2022 is #BreakTheBias and will feature local speakers with regional and international reach.
EDMONDS, WA
iheart.com

What Do White Americans Owe Black People?

DePaul University Professor Jason Damian Hill is the rare academic brave enough to push back aggressively against the current "woke" culture that demonizes all white people as irredeemably racist and that uses that assumption to argue in favor of "reparations." One person likens Prof Hill's work to that of Thomas Sowell...high praise indeed. Jason's new book is called "What Do White Americans Owe Black People?" and let's just say that his conclusions put him in direct opposition to Marxist racist grifters like Ibram X Kendi.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
KCRA.com

"Rednecks for Black Lives" urges others to fight for racial justice

Beth Howard came up with the slogan “Rednecks for Black Lives,” which has since become the name of a Facebook group interested in racial justice issues. Howard, who grew up in a poor, working-class mining family in rural Kentucky, is using the platform to challenge her fellow "rednecks and hillbillies" to educate themselves and to stand up in defense of Black lives.
SOCIETY
Daily Beast

‘Racist’ Penn Law Prof Makes Disturbing Claim U.S. Is ‘Better Off With Fewer Asians’

A controversial law professor at the University of Pennsylvania is taking heat—yet again—for her racist comments. This time, Amy Wax was called out for being xenophobic in a recent interview with Glenn Loury, a social sciences professor at Brown University, and was quick to clap back at her critics. But her “defense” only made things worse, when she directly stated that because “most” Asian Americans support Democrats, “the United States is better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.”
SOCIETY
blackchronicle.com

Teacher Pushes Racist Anti-CRT ‘White Wellbeing’ Homeschooling Course

One can only wonder if members of the Republican Party, which has essentially gone to war against Critical Race Theory, despite their abject inability to accurately define it, will have the same energy when it comes to a little thing I like to call “Critical White Theory.”. Actually, there’s...
EDUCATION
tennesseestar.com

‘BIPOC’ Debate Tournament Banned White Students from Competing

Student-run debate organizations at Northeastern University and Boston College co-hosted the American Parliamentary Debate Association’s (APDA) “inaugural BIPOC tournament” and explicitly prohibited white students from competing. The BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color,) only tournament included teams from multiple universities including the University of Chicago. As...
COLLEGES
The Atlantic

What Gang-Backed Government Could Do to America

In the year since a mob invaded the Capitol, the trend lines for political violence in the United States have worsened. According to a new poll from The Washington Post and the University of Maryland, about one in three Americans believes that violence against the government is sometimes justified. But even more disturbing than the hardening of attitudes is the governing pattern coalescing—like an array of magnets pulling one another near—in pockets of the country. In some localities, conservative politicians and law-enforcement officials are melding with armed vigilantes who have similar politics. In Grand Traverse County, Michigan, last January, a citizen asked local officials at a virtual public meeting to denounce the Proud Boys, a right-wing gang that took part in the Capitol riot and had previously introduced a local gun-rights resolution. Instead of disavowing the group, the county commission’s vice chair stepped off-screen and returned brandishing his rifle. Closer to Michigan’s capital, Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf made news in August by speaking approvingly of militias and claiming the power to recruit posses to “suppress rioting.”
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy