Woodridge, IL

How many Woodridge junior tennis players are making a racket in the USTA Boys’ 16 category in week ending Dec. 31?

By DuPage Policy Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are two junior tennis players from Woodridge ranked in the Boys’ 16 category in the week ending Dec. 31 by the United States Tennis...

Usman Faruqi ranks 28,985th in Boys’ 12 singles bracket by December

Naperville tennis player Usman Faruqi won eight points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 12 category of the United States Tennis Association by December. They finished December ranked 28,985th, falling from 28,892nd from the beginning of the month. Their eight points playing singles are combined with 15 percent...
NAPERVILLE, IL
How many bonus points did Shannon Stover from Hinsdale earn in Girls' 16 bracket by week ending Jan. 1?

Hinsdale tennis player Shannon Stover earned 11 bonus points in the junior Girls’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Jan. 1. Bonus points are earned at national tournaments for “significant wins” in singles events, rising to up to 225 depending on the standing of the opposing player. These points are added to the players’ singles points.
HINSDALE, IL
How many points did Yash Singh from Clarendon Hills win in Boys’ 12 singles USTA competitions by December?

Clarendon Hills tennis player Yash Singh won four points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 12 category of the United States Tennis Association by December. They finished December ranked 29,395th, falling from 29,298th from the beginning of the month. Their four points playing singles are combined with 15...
CLARENDON HILLS, IL
Men's Hoops Holds Down MSOE

Benedictine University Athletics issued the following announcement on Jan. The Benedictine University men's basketball team did not trail and held visiting MSOE to just 32.7 percent from the floor in bouncing back from consecutive defeats to win at home. FINAL SCORE. Benedictine 61, MSOE 50. THE DETAILS. • Benedictine jumped...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AFP

Muguruza on a mission as she sweeps into second round

Garbine Muguruza admitted she had no clue about her Australian Open opponent Tuesday, but the third seed quickly adapted to keep intact her decade-long record of never losing in the first round in Melbourne. The Spanish world number three began her campaign for a third Grand Slam title by easing past 77th-ranked Frenchwoman Clara Burel 6-3, 6-4. Muguruza won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon a year later before a drastic dip in form sent her tumbling down the rankings. But the 28-year-old enjoyed a resurgence last year, winning titles at Chicago and Dubai before clinching the season-ending WTA Finals in November.
TENNIS
