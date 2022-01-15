ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfield, IL

How many Winfield junior tennis players are ranked in Boys’ 16 bracket in week ending Dec. 31?

By DuPage Policy Journal
dupagepolicyjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are two junior tennis players from Winfield ranked in the Boys’ 16 category in the week ending Dec. 31 by the United States Tennis...

dupagepolicyjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Andy Murray battles past Nikoloz Basilashvili in five sets at Australian Open

Andy Murray showed there is plenty of life in him yet as he returned to the court where he was virtually retired three years ago and defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili in five sets to reach the second round of the Australian Open.The great and the good of tennis were hastily gathered together to make a tribute video for Murray in 2019 after he tearfully laid bare the extent of his hip problems on the eve of the tournament and announced he was considering retiring.But, even as the video was playing, Murray, who had somehow defied the pain to push Roberto Bautista...
TENNIS
dupagepolicyjournal.com

How many bonus points did Shannon Stover from Hinsdale earn in Girls' 16 bracket by week ending Jan. 1?

Hinsdale tennis player Shannon Stover earned 11 bonus points in the junior Girls’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Jan. 1. Bonus points are earned at national tournaments for “significant wins” in singles events, rising to up to 225 depending on the standing of the opposing player. These points are added to the players’ singles points.
HINSDALE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winfield, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
dupagepolicyjournal.com

Men's Hoops Holds Down MSOE

Benedictine University Athletics issued the following announcement on Jan. The Benedictine University men's basketball team did not trail and held visiting MSOE to just 32.7 percent from the floor in bouncing back from consecutive defeats to win at home. FINAL SCORE. Benedictine 61, MSOE 50. THE DETAILS. • Benedictine jumped...
COLLEGE SPORTS
dupagepolicyjournal.com

How many points did Yash Singh from Clarendon Hills win in Boys’ 12 singles USTA competitions by December?

Clarendon Hills tennis player Yash Singh won four points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 12 category of the United States Tennis Association by December. They finished December ranked 29,395th, falling from 29,298th from the beginning of the month. Their four points playing singles are combined with 15...
CLARENDON HILLS, IL
Variety

How to Watch the Australian Open 2022 Online

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The Australian Open is finally here, following weeks of headlines about Novak Djokovic’s refusal to get vaccinated, causing the country to cancel his visa and rendering the star player unable to compete in the tournament. With the contentious absence of Djokovic — currently the No. 1 world player and three-time defending Australian Open champ — the Grand Slam will see a new winner for the...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior Tennis#Tennis Players#The Boys#New York Tennis Magazine
AFP

Muguruza on a mission as she sweeps into second round

Garbine Muguruza admitted she had no clue about her Australian Open opponent Tuesday, but the third seed quickly adapted to keep intact her decade-long record of never losing in the first round in Melbourne. The Spanish world number three began her campaign for a third Grand Slam title by easing past 77th-ranked Frenchwoman Clara Burel 6-3, 6-4. Muguruza won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon a year later before a drastic dip in form sent her tumbling down the rankings. But the 28-year-old enjoyed a resurgence last year, winning titles at Chicago and Dubai before clinching the season-ending WTA Finals in November.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy