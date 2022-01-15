How many Winfield junior tennis players are ranked in Boys’ 16 bracket in week ending Dec. 31?

Andy Murray showed there is plenty of life in him yet as he returned to the court where he was virtually retired three years ago and defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili in five sets to reach the second round of the Australian Open.The great and the good of tennis were hastily gathered together to make a tribute video for Murray in 2019 after he tearfully laid bare the extent of his hip problems on the eve of the tournament and announced he was considering retiring.But, even as the video was playing, Murray, who had somehow defied the pain to push Roberto Bautista...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO