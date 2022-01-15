How many Winfield junior tennis players are ranked in Boys’ 16 bracket in week ending Dec. 31?

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
The Australian Open is finally here, following weeks of headlines about Novak Djokovic’s refusal to get vaccinated, causing the country to cancel his visa and rendering the star player unable to compete in the tournament.
With the contentious absence of Djokovic — currently the No. 1 world player and three-time defending Australian Open champ — the Grand Slam will see a new winner for the...
Comments / 0