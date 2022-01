SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede allowed three goals in the first six minutes of the third period and fell 6-2 to the Omaha Lancers on Hockey Day South Dakota, Saturday night at the PREMIER Center. Clint Levens tallied both goals for the Herd who dropped back-to-back home games on the weekend. Isak Posch took the loss in goal for Sioux Falls, stopping 31 shots on the night. The Herd paid tribute to youth hockey across the state with a special pre-game introduction and games in between periods featuring Sioux Falls Flyers Atoms and Squirts teams.

