Helper may not exactly be the right word in this instance. Nuisance is more like it. Cocoa has the natural herding instincts of an Australian Shepherd, and she has been invaluable in open spaces like pastures and even sometimes in pens. One time, a load of calves arrived when I was the only one home. Following my instructions, I tried to move them into the appropriate pen, only to find that gates had been left open and the calves, in calf fashion, took off to the farthest point from where they were supposed to be. Cocoa helped me round them up and put them back.

