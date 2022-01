Attorney General Mark Herring issued an opinion Wednesday saying that Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin cannot pull Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI,) a program where utilities have to bid for carbon dioxide emissions allowances. Youngkin said he would use executive action to leave the RGGI. Herring’s opinion says that since Virginia entered the initiative as the result of laws passed by the General Assembly, Youngkin can’t use executive action alone to pull Virginia from the program.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO