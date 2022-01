Oti Mabuse has made a comment about her future as a professional dancer on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing. The two-time champion of the ballroom competition, who is due to make her debut as the newest judge on Dancing on Ice this weekend, was speaking to HELLO! and other press in a virtual Q&A this week when she opened up about whether she would be returning to the rival show later in the year.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO