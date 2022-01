In the cold at the Millennium Stadium, both Featherstone and Leeds took major strides towards a positive 2022. Featherstone may have lost but the Rovers showed they can compete with a top Super League side especially in the first half against a near full strength Leeds side. The Rhinos led 18-6 at the break after showing some glimpses of the attacking potential afforded by Aidan Sezer and co. Then in the second stanza Leeds’ youngsters shone as Richard Agar changed almost his entire side. There’s quite a few stars of the future in the Rhinos’ ranks and they crossed for a further two tries.

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO