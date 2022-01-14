Doctors weigh in: Which mask is best to help protect from COVID-19?

Boris Johnson has announced that the government will be easing its “Plan B” measures from Thursday 27 January. This means that the work from home guidance will be lifted along with the requirement to wear face coverings at indoor venues.Under Plan B, people in England were required to wear a face covering in shops and supermarkets, as well as on public transport. The mandate stated they must also be worn in pharmacies, libraries and places of worship.The government says the success of the vaccination programme means we can now return to “Plan A”, which will see face coverings no longer required...

