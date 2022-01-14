Doctors weigh in: Which mask is best to help protect from COVID-19?

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — New CDC guidance suggests cloth masks could become a thing of the past as they may no longer be the best option in the fight against COVID-19. The CDC is recommending N95 and KN95 surgical masks when it comes to protection against the omicron variant, and reports that wearing a secure surgical mask or a secure surgical mask with a cloth mask over it can reduce your exposure by about 95%.
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – People are asking which test is the best to take as COVID-19 cases rise across South Carolina and the demand for testing continues to grow. Currently three options are being offered including PCR lab tests, rapid tests and over-the-counter at home options. Doctors say there are benefits to each version. […]
As the omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread across the United States at a staggering rate, parents may be wondering if their children’s cloth masks are the right face coverings for them. While that cloth mask is better than nothing, experts agree that it’s time to upgrade masks in...
A Hawaiʻi-born doctor is helping the International Vaccine Institute in South Korea contribute to the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Jerome Kim grew up in Kāneʻohe and is currently the director general of the IVI, which develops vaccines for those living in middle to low-income countries.
Faced with a surge in coronavirus cases driven by the fast-spreading omicron variant, U.S. health officials urged wider use of medical-grade face masks in the general public. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised earlier guidelines that had discouraged the use of gold-standard N95 masks in new guidance published Friday. The agency had earlier suggested reserving such masks for medical personnel.
(FOX 9) - Dr. Matthew Binnicker, Director of Clinical Virology at Mayo Clinic, answers some of our questions about COVID-19 testing:. Dr. Matthew Binnicker: I think the reliability depends – one, on the test, and two, on the circumstance. Not all rapid, antigen, at-home tests are created equally, so...
As soon as medical experts recommended that we ditch cloth masks in favor of N95 and KN95s, many of us scoured the internet to find high-quality masks at a reasonable price. The Omicron variant spreads so easily that we all need stronger protection. However, counterfeits pepper the search results, leading to confusion about which masks are certified and which are not. And what is a “NIOSH” mask, anyway?
With positive COVID-19 cases on the rise again across the Rio Grande Valley, one local health expert says it’s time to reconsider your mask choice. If you’re still using single layer cloth face masks, now is a good time to switch. Health officials say single layer cloth masks may not be as effective in protecting you from the omicron variant.
Boris Johnson has announced that the government will be easing its “Plan B” measures from Thursday 27 January. This means that the work from home guidance will be lifted along with the requirement to wear face coverings at indoor venues.Under Plan B, people in England were required to wear a face covering in shops and supermarkets, as well as on public transport. The mandate stated they must also be worn in pharmacies, libraries and places of worship.The government says the success of the vaccination programme means we can now return to “Plan A”, which will see face coverings no longer required...
As the Covid-19 epidemic wears on, many medical experts are recommending the use of N-95 masks and not the cloth versions that became commonplace back in 2020. Dr. Adrian Popp, head of the infectious diseases department at Huntington Hospital, said that, the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus is so much more transmissible than the Delta variant, and “this is what makes wearing a proper mask a lot more important. Cloth may have worked for delta but at a minimum.”
Up to 62 percent of women over 50 are low in vitamin D, which is produced when sun hits. Here’s how it can help boost immunity and protect against illnesses, including breakthrough Covid-19 infections. With the new Omicron variant sweeping the nation, even for fully vaccinated folks, it can’t hurt to get a little extra help in the immunity department!
The federal government is offering Americans free COVID-19 tests. Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering. Americans can go to the federal website covidtests.gov to place an order. Health officials are encouraging everyone to go through the simple process of...
SALT LAKE CITY — The pandemic has forced Utah families to make difficult decisions about gathering for the holidays, important events, and long-awaited trips. The highly transmissible omicron variant is just the latest curveball. A Utah mother talked Friday about tough decisions she’s made to keep her family safe,...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
A man in his 20s has died with Covid in New South Wales, as the state detected 34,994 new cases on Thursday. The young man, who was from the ACT, was double vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions, NSW Health said on Thursday. He died at St Vincent's Hospital...
Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Even if you don't have side effects from your COVID-19 vaccine, it's likely still working to protect you, a reassuring new report shows.
Many people who receive the mRNA COVID vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna experience body aches and fatigue that indicate the vaccine is triggering their immune system to recognize and fight the coronavirus.
But what if you feel fine and have...
Study found that an antibody, P36-5D2, demonstrated a substantial decrease in infectious virus load in the lungs and brain, and reduced lung disease in laboratory models. In a study jointly conducted by the Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) Core Facility at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) and Beijing Tsinghua University, an antibody was found to be capable of neutralizing major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
